Teen Posts ‘Round 2 Florida’ Threats While Holding A Gun On Snapchat, Gets Arrested By Police

A ninth grader sparked fresh terror after posing with a gun on Snapchat and threatening another deadly shootout, 'FOX News' reports.

Just a day after the deadly massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, a schoolboy caused another terror after threatening to repeat the horrible shootout at his high school.

On Thursday, Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office immediately arrested a ninth grader from Broome High School after posting a disturbing photo on Snapchat.

The student, whose name was withheld, posed in front of a mirror holding what appeared to be an assault rifle with his face partially covered with a mask. The student captioned the snap with, “Round 2 of Florida tomorrow,” seemingly referencing to Wednesday’s school shooting in Florida.

According to FOX News, authorities received multiple calls from students and their parents after the threatening post was shared widely on social media. Sherri Horton, a spokesperson of Spartanburg School District Three, told officials that they received a tip from a student about a threat to the “safety of the students and staff of Broome High School.”

Authorities managed to trace the young offender after he was recognized by a fellow student and the parent. According to the outlet, police raided the house and tracked down the gun and mask used in the threatening Snapchat post.

However, it was revealed that the weapon turned out to be a pellet gun and that the teenager has no access to any actual firearms.

Lieutenant Kevin Bobo said in a statement that the offender claimed his post was only a joke and that he has no serious intentions.

The student was charged with disturbing schools and was transferred to the Department of Juvenile Justice facility in Greenville. Meanwhile, the outlet revealed that the school has upped their security following the threatening post.

A candlelit memorial service for the victims of Florida shooting. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

The district also commended the student who alerted his parents about the troubling Snapchat post.

“The district would like to commend the student who came forward with information,” superintendent Kenny Blackwood said in a statement. “It is this kind of courage to speak out that can and will prevent tragedies.”

Nikolas Cruz faces multiple counts of murder. Pool / Getty Images

On Wednesday, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle at his former high school. The deadly shootout killed 17 people and injured 14 others.

The suspect, who concealed himself in the crowd fleeing the scene, was arrested in nearby Coral Springs and has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

The FBI has confirmed that Nikolas Cruz once posted a message on YouTube, declaring that he is going to be a “professional school shooter,” People reported.