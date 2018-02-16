Jennifer Aniston And Justin Theroux Divorce: ‘What Went Wrong’ In Marriage According To ‘Life & Style’

The couple's 'long-distance marriage' meant the couple each had separate lives, and were not willing to concede to the other.

The announcement that Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have separated has started a flood of Brad Pitt rumors, with Team Aniston fans hoping for a reunion of the golden couple, and the ultimate revenge of Aniston as stepmother to Angelina Jolie’s children.

Yet, according to Life & Style, at the core of the breakup of Jennifer and Justin’s marriage was not that they didn’t care about each other, but that the couple lived on opposite ends of the country, and led totally separate and seemingly happy lives apart.

A friend told the publication that “Jen saw the signs coming.” The month leading to the Friends star’s 49th birthday were spent apart from each other.

The source claims that Justin called Jennifer before her February 11 birthday and told her he would not be in California for her special day.

According to the pal, the Break-Up actress cried because she felt that Justin “already checked out of their relationship.” She saw the writing on the wall.

Entertainment Tonight did a deep dive into why the Aniston-Theroux relationship failed, and their source summed it up in six words.

“He was bicoastal, she was not.”

Theroux had a cornucopia of pals on the east coast, friendships that he’s had for over two decades of his adult life. This “eclectic group” are from all walks of life, and this was Justin’s tribe, something he did not have in California.

“He’s friends with people in the restaurant world, writers, comedians, artists, tattoo artists. It’s an eclectic group and he doesn’t have that type of network in LA.”

Although Aniston grew up in New York City, Jen’s pals were all on the west coast, where she has spent her adult life. Always seeking privacy, Jen prefers to live in her beautiful home and out of the spotlight.

Most of all, Jennifer’s tremendous fame made living in New York nearly impossible. Justin “tried hard” to make New York appealing to the Just Go With It star, but she could never share the same level of freedom that he enjoyed.

“Justin can hop on his [motorcycle], walk in the neighborhood, hang at a bar and all that without being bothered, but for Jen, the paparazzi are all over her.”

The couple did try to live in the West Village, but “the bologna incident” pretty much destroyed any sort of harmony there.

There was no garage at this property, so Justin had to park his bike on the street. Meanwhile, the paparazzi were always waiting for a glimpse of Aniston, and reportedly, the neighbors “weren’t unhappy.”

One day, Justin came out to his bike only to find it covered in “slices of bologna.” Jen “believed” it was an angry neighbor who did this.

After this incident, Justin did “try” the west coast, but always found a reason to return to New York. When Aniston did go east, she preferred uptown hotels, and with Justin’s insistence, eventually tried downtown hotels, yet always wound up back west.

Despite the love and friendship between the two, they realized this relationship was doomed.