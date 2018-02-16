Nikolas Cruz: Florida Shooting Suspect Took Uber, Had A Drink At Subway And Went To McDonald’s After Rampage

Details about the suspect's activities on the day of the shooting are amusing to say the least.

Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz visited Subway and McDonald’s soon after going on a killing spree at Parkland’s Marjory Douglas High School, according to Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel.

Officials had previously stated that Cruz attempted to mix in with the crowd to avoid suspicion, and now more details about his whereabouts and activities before and after the shooting have come to light. Israel said that the 19-year-old, who has confessed to the Valentine Day’s massacre, took a Uber to reach Marjory Douglas High School at 2:19 pm local time. He was reportedly carrying an AR-15 rifle and multiple magazines at this point but authorities maintained that the Uber driver is not being implicated for his role.

Cruz then entered the school he had been suspended from and began spraying bullets all over, sometimes returning to classrooms he had already attacked.

Following the deadly rampage, which killed 17 people and injured at least 14 others, Cruz dropped his weapon and backpack before leaving the premises of the building with other students and teachers attempting to save themselves. He managed to evade suspicion and successfully left the premises of the school. Cruz then went to Subway inside a nearby Walmart where he had a drink. After his brief stop at Subway, the Florida shooting suspect headed to McDonald’s, where the 19-year-old spent several nerve-tingling moments in hopes to avoid apprehension for his deadly actions.

He was finally arrested in a residential area two miles from the school, reports the Independent.

How the alleged Florida gunman fled the scene' https://t.co/IsdlKRnYuO pic.twitter.com/eB7ajDfCtw — The Independent (@Independent) February 16, 2018

On Thursday, Cruz appeared for his first court appearance with his attorney telling reporters that her client was a “broken human being” with a long history of depression. The judge ordered him to be held without a bond.

An investigation of the Florida school shooting suspect’s social media pages later revealed a number of red flags. He posted “very disturbing” masked pictures of himself with guns and knives, as reported earlier by the Inquisitr.

BuzzFeed later reported that the FBI had been warned about Nikolas Cruz almost six months before the incident. Commenting on a YouTube video made by the 36-year-old vlogger Ben Bennight, Cruz let out a stern warning.

“I’m going to be a professional school shooter.”

Bennight told BuzzFeed that FBI agents visited him after he made the complaint about Cruz, but once he told them he did not know the person who commented personally, they did not make any further inquiries. FBI special agent Robert Lasky said the agency could not identify Cruz at the time because he had no previous records, as well as the fact that not much information was available about him online.

“No other information was included in the comment, which would indicate a time, location, or true identity of the person who made the comment. The FBI conducted database reviews, checks, but was unable to further identify the person who made the comment,” he said.