Jennifer Aniston ‘Seemed Fine’ Since Breakup From Justin Theroux, Reports ‘People’

The actress continues her life as usual after breaking up from husband Justin Theroux.

After seven years together, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux decided to part ways. They announced their separation through the actress’ publicist Stephen Huvane, saying that the decision was “mutual and lovingly made” by both of them. Fans immediately took to Twitter to express how they feel about it. Others were sad, but some were thrilled with the idea that she might give her ex-husband Brad Pitt another shot. While there are people that find their breakup sad, it looks like the Friends alum remains positive following her split.

An unidentified source close to Jennifer Aniston recently told People that weeks after her breakup from Theroux, it doesn’t look like she is upset as she continues her life without her husband. The insider said that she appears to be fine and has spent more time with her friends than what she does most of the time. The source also said that the former couple started out being good friends and will continue being friends.

In a statement released to Associated Press by publicist Stephen Huvane, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux said that they still are looking forward to maintaining their friendship although they have separated as a couple. They decided to formally announce it to avoid any further rumors and speculations surrounding their marriage.

“Jen has continued her life as usual. She has seemed fine. There has been no indication that she is upset.”

UPDATE: #JenniferAniston and #JustinTheroux say their split was "mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year.” The two wed in August of 2015. https://t.co/fnZw96FsNV — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) February 15, 2018

For months, there have been rumors that Jennifer Aniston, 49, and her husband, 46, don’t see each other that often as the actor-director remains in New York City while the Horrible Bosses actress remains in Los Angeles. Thus, they don’t make time for each other, which reportedly caused their marriage to hit a snag. However, a separate source previously told People that their distance and busy careers have helped their marriage through the years.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have decided to end their seven-year relationship at the end of last year, but they still went on a holiday together. The former couple spent the New Year together with friends Jason Bateman and his family in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Apparently, they still remain as friends although they are no longer together as a couple.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have been married since August 2015.