Many Blame Trump, Hit His Tweets As Families Grieve For Florida School Shooting Victims

Lori Alhadeff, whose daughter Alyssa died in the Florida shooting massacre, joins others expressing their fury at Trump over lack of gun control in this nation.

The emotional and heartwrenching words of a grieving mother who lost her daughter in the Florida school shooting Wednesday may very well become the rallying cry of those who are calling for gun control in the aftermath of the horrific event. This distraught mother lashed out at Trump over the lack of laws keeping these powerful guns out of the hands of violent people.

Lori Alhadeff joins others today who have taken to the mic at the Florida shooting scene or posted a few lines on social media regarding this shooting. They have harshly reprimanded Trump over the availability of guns in this nation, reports CNN.

According to the Daily Mail, others are asking, “Is Trump blaming the victims for the Florida massacre?” These accusations come after Trump suggested that neighbors and friends of Nikolas Cruz should have said something to authorities when they saw the warning signs that he was “going off the rails.” Many are blaming the president for this evil, disturbing event, citing his refusal to make a move toward more stringent rules for gun acquisition.

A student’s reply to Trump’s tweet that was sent out offering his condolences and prayers to the victims of the Parkland school shooting has gone viral, just as the clip of the grieving mother has today. Student Sarah Chadwick read Trump’s tweet and “was quick to condemn Trump on Twitter,” according to Florida Today.

Chadwick wrote, “I don’t want your condolences you f***ing price [sic] of s***, my friends and teachers were shot. Multiple of my fellow classmates are dead. Do something instead of sending prayers. Prayers won’t fix this. But Gun control will prevent it from happening again.”

"Alyssa, I'm so sorry this happened to you. I would have taken the bullets for you." Lori Alhadeff, the mother of a Florida high school shooting victim, shares the message she'd have for her daughter if she were still alive https://t.co/ZkNnqRD3nK pic.twitter.com/CNifbeHYUH — CNN (@CNN) February 16, 2018

Through their grief, people are finding the strength to take to a public platform and blame this on the lack of gun control in this country. The finger of blame was pointed by some at Trump, who cited mental illness in his tweet to the country over the Florida shooting. A teacher at the school spoke on Fox News today during their live coverage of the shooting aftermath and she, too, called out Trump for the lack of control on guns in this country.

As the reporters talked with this teacher, victims’ bodies were still on the floor in the hallways of that school being processed as a crime scene, reports Fox News. The bodies remained in the places where they fell after they were shot with bullets from Nikolas Cruz’s gun.

Evan Vucci / AP Images

The teacher told reporters that two of her students died in the tragedy along with a teacher who she reported was a good friend. He too perished in the spray of bullets coming from the gun of a 19-year-old who she believed should not have had that gun in the first place.

"I just spent the last two hours putting the burial arrangements [together] for my daughter's funeral…President Trump, please do something…action, we need it now!" Lori Alhadeff lost a child in the school shooting, her plea leaves @BrookeBCNN in tears https://t.co/7u32z12evG pic.twitter.com/GeNWagRIMe — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) February 15, 2018

The 19-year-old arrested for the Florida shooting, Nikolas Cruz, had legally obtained the gun that he used to take the lives of 17 people. With all the reporting on Cruz’s disturbing and troubling social media posts, Trump focused on mental illness, while others chose gun control as the root of this horrific event. Trump tweeted today,

“So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem.”