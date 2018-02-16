Lori Alhadeff Screams At President Trump, Makes CNN’s Brooke Baldwin Cry Over Death Of Alyssa Alhadeff, 14

Alyssa Alhadeff, 14, was killed in Florida school shooting. Her mother, Lori Alhadeff, screamed at President Trump to do something to protect children.

A mother’s raw anguish over the death of her daughter, 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff, was on full display in the attached video that is going viral, titled “Victim’s mother: President Trump please do something!” On YouTube CNN’s channel, the video has gained more than 75,000 views in six hours and has gotten more than 2,000 thumbs up reactions and more than 6,000 comments in that time period.

As reported by CNN, Lori Alhadeff screamed at President Donald Trump, with her impassioned plea causing Brooke Baldwin of CNN to cry and not be able to speak for several seconds after cutting back to the broadcast journalist. Lori explained that she had spent the previous two hours planning the funeral for her 14-year-old daughter after Alyssa was one of the 17 people shot and killed on Valentine’s Day in Florida by alleged shooter Nikolas Cruz.

Lori’s raw emotion was palpable as she screamed into the microphone and looked into the camera, demanding that measures be taken to protect children and teachers from gun violence.

“President Trump, please do something! Do something. Action! We need it now! These kids need safety now!”

Alhadeff didn’t hold back her tears as she described how the tragedy hit close to home, taking the life of Alhadeff’s 14-year-old daughter, Alyssa, as reported by the Daily Mail.

From one mother to another, mad respect and so much love to Lori Alhadeff. #EnoughIsEnough https://t.co/Dh5U8Eor3e — Elizabeth Thorp (@ElizabethEThorp) February 16, 2018

The tragic shooting on Wednesday, February 14, in Parkland, Florida, brought out the raw grief of a mother angry over the senseless death of her child. Alhadeff’s reaction is now going viral on various social media platforms, as Lori asked how can a nation let a gunman enter a school full of children and make it past security to walk right in and break the window of her child’s door and begin shooting and killing the child.

"Alyssa, I'm so sorry this happened to you. I would have taken the bullets for you." Lori Alhadeff, the mother of a Florida high school shooting victim, shares the message she'd have for her daughter if she were still alive https://t.co/ZkNnqRD3nK pic.twitter.com/CNifbeHYUH — CNN (@CNN) February 16, 2018

Lori was being interviewed by HLN’s Mike Galanos when the heartfelt plea of Lori to President Trump spilled out. Alhadeff directly spoke to President Trump to demand action and to “stop the guns from getting into these children’s hands.” Lori challenged the president, saying that Trump can do a lot to prevent tragedies that aren’t fair to families and children that “go to school and have to get killed!”

It is impossible to be objective when you hear a mother’s screams like this. I. Just. Couldn’t. ???? https://t.co/VRKFmLaiQ4 — Brooke Baldwin (@BrookeBCNN) February 15, 2018

Baldwin had to gather her emotions during the CNN Newsroom show after Alhadeff’s grief was on full display.