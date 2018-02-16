Best Twitter Reactions To The Idea That Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Will Reunite After Split From Theroux

News hit on Thursday evening that Jennifer Aniston was getting a separation and the Internet imploded.

As Thursday evening began to roll in, all seemed quiet on social media until the news broke that Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux were officially separating. When that happened, the collective Internet lost its mind with reactions and theories about what is to come in the world of celebrity couples. Of course, the main topic at hand isn’t the possibility of Aniston and Theroux working it out, but the idea that she will reunite with Brad Pitt.

People reported that after more than two years of marriage, Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston are splitting up and have officially separated. They have been together for seven years as a couple, but they’ve realized that it is time for them to go in different directions as revealed in a statement from Aniston’s publicist Stephen Huvane.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.” “Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

Aniston and Theroux said their split happened at the end of 2017 but still went on a vacation together for New Year’s. As detailed in the statement, both Aniston and Theroux realize that the gossip industry is wild and rumors of an Aniston reunion with Brad Pitt are already running wild.

Plot twist: she gets back with Brad Pitt and is step mom to Angelina’s kids #JenniferAniston pic.twitter.com/z60mXi2Jb0 — Jerry Don (@JerryDonut1) February 16, 2018

DOES THIS MEAN BRAD AND JEN WILL GET BACK TOGETHER?! PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE SAY YES???????????????? pic.twitter.com/sGjbEUqLnU — Nico Ignacio (@nicoxignacio) February 15, 2018

When u realize both Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt are now single pic.twitter.com/Y9cxfIWQyH — Sonia Grace (@Sonia_GoodGirl) February 15, 2018

Somewhere, Jennifer Aniston is crafting her “Hey, let’s grab coffee and catch up” text to Brad Pitt. https://t.co/pXLGo7O4Mp — Madeline Hill (@mad_hill) February 15, 2018

The majority of the Internet truly feels as if it is simply destiny for Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston to get back together as they never wanted them to split up in the first place. As recently reported by Wonderwall, Pitt is still dealing with stalled divorce proceedings and child custody issues with Angelina Jolie.

That really doesn’t matter much in the mindset of the fans on Twitter as they’re convinced as to what is inevitably coming.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are getting back together. I called it first. #JenniferAniston pic.twitter.com/2BPeomEwbi — marissa (@mersshhh) February 15, 2018

My reaction to Jennifer Aniston separation news????but realized both her and Brad Pitt are single???? pic.twitter.com/RJj9UWxgxg — Hani Lee (@HaniLee1) February 15, 2018

Brad Pitt: single ✔️ pic.twitter.com/glMAiNSQXz — coloradainútil (@soyluluuu) February 16, 2018

Brad Pitt after he heard the Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux news???? pic.twitter.com/2hba386Sd0 — Hardys Closet (@HardysMedia) February 16, 2018

me waiting for the announcement that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are back together now that they’re both single again pic.twitter.com/XfAdUd24Eo — Rachel Kindred (@Rachel_Kindred) February 16, 2018

If Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston get back together will logic and sense be restored in the world? Can we try it out and see if it works???? — Sauce it up. Do too Much. (@dietcokehead192) February 16, 2018

It’s not to say that no one likes Justin Theroux and Twitter is giving him credit where credit is due. It’s just that the majority want Aniston back together with Pitt.

Jennifer Aniston single again (and so is Brad Pitt)!

I loved these two as a couple.

Mind you I did like Justin as well. — Babs (@EndlessEcho121) February 16, 2018

Me: *reading about Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux split* awww that sucks

Also me: planning Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt’s second wedding — Ally Reid (@ashallann) February 16, 2018

BREAKING NEWS: JENNIFER ANISTON AND JUSTIN THEROUX HAS SPLIT Brad Pitt: pic.twitter.com/NIy8C3Beep — cece???? (@xadoresmg) February 16, 2018

For now, the only thing known is that Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have officially announced they are splitting up. They’ve realized it has come time for their separation and that it is better for all involved if they are no longer together.

Even though that’s the only thing confirmed, the world of social media doesn’t really care about facts and small details. They have already come to the conclusion that this is a sign from up above and that Aniston is going to end up back in a relationship with Brad Pitt. Should that happen, then, it happens. In the meantime, everyone on Twitter is going to continue to try and best the last person with the fantastic reactions, gifs, and memes.