NBA Rumors: Chris Bosh Open To NBA Return To Play For Warriors Or Raptors, According To ‘ESPN’

Bosh isn't done playing yet and is open to joining a contender when he returns to the league, according to 'ESPN.'

Recent NBA rumors of a Chris Bosh return to the league have popped up thanks to an interview from ESPN. The former NBA All-Star is saying that his professional basketball career isn’t done yet, even though his medical situation has kept him off the court for several seasons now. Bosh is saying he’s still eyeing a comeback and wouldn’t mind playing for a contending team. That could include the defending NBA Champions or one of the Eastern Conference’s top squads.

Chris Bosh recently appeared on ESPN‘s First Take program, and when asked if “it’s over” for him seemed pretty confident in saying he’s not done playing yet. The two-time NBA Champion spent his last seasons as a member of the Miami Heat but had to sit out several seasons due to an illness involving blood clots. Despite a battle to do so, Bosh couldn’t seem to get clearance to play again and multiple-time All-Star was eventually waived by the Miami Heat. He hasn’t played professional basketball in two seasons now.

Still, Bosh told Stephen A. Smith and the First Take crew that he’s been in the gym and is still training for a comeback. Bosh said he has the intention of returning for the 2018-19 NBA season. When asked about teams having trepidation over having him on the roster due to the medical situation, Bosh noted that medicine is like the law with many “gray areas.” He indicated he feels it would take just one team out of the league to see things a different way and allow him the opportunity to play again.

Former Miami Heat star Chris Bosh has not played for two seasons now but wants to playa gain in the 2018-19 NBA season. Chuck Burton / AP Images

Specifically, Bosh said with regards to the ongoing medical situation:

“Medicine is like law, I’ve come to find out. It’s a very gray area. Some people say yes, some people say no. Usually, it’s about what the majority agrees to, and sometimes it’ll take somebody to have some revolutionary plan or something like that. I’m not going to be in a position where I’m risking my life, so if I ever get back on the court like that and people are worried, it’s not going to be a life-risking situation.”

The 14-time NBA All-Star spent the start of his career playing for the Toronto Raptors and then joined the Miami Heat. It was with the latter team that he joined forces with Dwyane Wade and LeBron James with the “Big Three” winning several championships together. When asked what his dream scenario would be for his NBA comeback Bosh said with a smile, “a winning situation.”

While the Miami Heat are looking like playoff contenders that would not be amongst the options for Bosh, but he listed the Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors, and Toronto Raptors as three teams he wouldn’t mind joining. The Rockets and Warriors are currently No. 1 and No. 2 in the Western Conference while the Toronto Raptors are in second place in the Eastern Conference.

A return for any of those teams would be a great thing if it doesn’t put Chris Bosh’s health at risk. Bosh is also speculating that a team is going to get him clearance to play, which is the big “if” in terms of him returning to the league. Still, it would seem that a return to at least play for another season with his original team, the Toronto Raptors might be the ideal way for Bosh to cap off his potential NBA Hall of Fame career.