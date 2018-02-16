Prince Charles Does Not Have A Crush On Meghan Markle, ‘Gossip Cop’ Reports

Meghan Markle has been getting a lot of new fans, across the pond, now that she’s engaged to Prince Harry but Life & Style is reportedly claiming that she has become Prince Charles’ celebrity crush. But celebrity rumor watchdog, Gossip Cop, has said that the story is a royal pile of rubbish.

As Gossip Cop notes, Life & Style’s alleged source says that Prince Charles’ admiration for Markle has become so intense that it’s starting to make his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, jealous. They claim that Camilla is so incensed by Charles’ behavior around Meghan that she’s chewed him out for “leering” at the former Suits actress.

Speaking of Suits, Charles has also reportedly been watching episodes of the show and commenting on her “sexiest” scenes. They also say that he’s very flirty with his younger son’s 36-year-old fiancee, so much so that he’s made her blush at some points.

Gossip Cop reports that their royal insider has informed them that the story from Life & Style is false. They also used the word “ridiculous” to describe the tabloid’s claims.

Prince Charles has formally acknowledged Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement. In fact, he was responsible for announcing the engagement officially back in November, Harper’s Bazaar notes. As NBC reported on Twitter, he also expressed that he’s happy for the couple to reporters.

“We’re thrilled, thank you very much, for both of them,” Harry’s father said. “I hope they’ll be very happy, indeed, is all I can say. It’s marvelous.”

But the other members of the British Royal family also sent their well-wishes as well. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton release a statement in which they were “excited” for Harry and Meghan. They also shared how much they’ve enjoyed “getting to know” their future sister-in-law.

Harry’s grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip also had kind words for Meghan and Harry, saying that they were “delighted” and that they wished them happiness.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are scheduled to be married on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor’s Castle. You would think that his father being flirty with his fiancee would cause some friction between Harry and Prince Harry. But as People Magazine reports, Harry made a surprise appearance at his father’s charity event on Valentine’s Day.

According to People, Prince Harry and Charles greeted each other warmly and seemed to enjoy spending time with each other.