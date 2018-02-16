Nikolas Cruz Target Shooting Video: Neighbor Took Footage Alleged School Shooter Doing Target Practice

Alleged Florida school shooter, Nikolas Cruz, was captured on video by a neighbor when he was doing target practice in his backyard.

A new video of Nikolas Cruz has been released of him doing target practice in his backyard. The footage was unveiled on CNN’s Erin Burnette OutFront on Thursday in which the suspected Florida school shooter was outside with what appeared to be a BB gun firing at targets. As seen in the recording, the 19-year-old is shown briefly in the backyard of his home taking shots at a target before turning and going back inside the house.

The video of Nikolas Cruz was reportedly filmed at the beginning of October 2017.

The neighbor told CNN that Cruz would often shoot bottles on the back patio.

Sun Sentinel published the video online that is believed to be Nikolas Cruz. It can be seen below.

Cruz reportedly confessed on Thursday to the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The 19-year-old is accused of killing 17 people and injuring 14 after going on a shooting spree at the Parkland, Florida high school. He was expelled from the school last year for disciplinary issues. Numerous students at the school predicted that if a shooting were to happen, Cruz would be the gunman.

One neighbor interviewed on Rhonda Roxburgh, told CNN that she saw him with a pellet gun and there were squirrels he was shooting. Many cats in the neighborhood went missing and dead animals were strewn everywhere. Roxburgh said everyone believed Cruz was responsible. The former neighbor had a run-in with Cruz once after he hit her car. When she confronted him, she described him as having a “cold stare” and “couldn’t care less.” The suspect had allegedly gotten into several fights with other kids, but Roxburgh didn’t actually see it. She shared that this was talk among other neighbors. Roxburgh had also heard that police were called out to Nikolas’ home over 30 times in 2013.

Investigators are pouring over information they have on the alleged shooter and trying to determine a motive. CBS News reports that Defense attorney Melisa McNeil called Cruz a “broken human being” and a “broken child.”

Gordon Weeks, who’s also on the defense team, explained that the suspect realizes what’s going on and is on suicide watch. Nikolas is “deeply troubled” and has “endued significant trauma that stems from the loss of his mother, Weeks explained.

Nikolas Cruz is being charged charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder and is being held without bond.