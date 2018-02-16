Chloe Kim: Senator Sees Winter Olympics Victory A Triumph For Immigration, Radio Host Fired For Sexual Comment

Senator Dick Durbin talks about the implications of the snowboarding sensation's victory on immigration while a radio show host just thinks she's hot.

Chloe Kim is on top of the world right now and people are already jumping on her bandwagon. A senator described her as a perfect example of what good immigration brings to the United States while a radio show host thought Kim is a “hot piece of a**.”

Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois just had to politicize the victory of the 17-year-old snowboarding sensation as he thought Chloe Kim’s story perfectly describes an immigrant’s success story, as CNN reported.

Durbin stood right next to a photo of Kim as he spoke on the Senate floor on Tuesday. In the photo, Kim is holding the American flag with her outstretched arms. The photo was taken after her victory at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

Durbin, a Democrat, said Kim’s parents, Jong Jin Kim and Boran Yun Kim, came to the United States with only $300 and a Korean-English dictionary in their pockets.

Chloe Kim’s parents are both from South Korea. They met in Switzerland before moving to the United States in 1982 where they settled in Southern California. Jin got a degree in engineering while Boran Yun stayed at home to take care of Chloe and her two sisters.

Chloe got her start in snowboarding when her father introduced her to the sport when she was only 4 years old. When Chloe showed promise, the elder Kim quit his job as an engineer to support her snowboarding career.

Durbin said if immigration policies then were the same as Donald Trump’s policies are now, the country would not have a Chloe Kim winning a gold medal in the women’s halfpipe in the name of the United States.

While Durbin sees Kim as a perfect embodiment of why the country shouldn’t be hard on immigrants, one particular radio show host couldn’t get past Chloe’s looks.

Patrick Connor got in trouble after describing Kim as “a hot piece of a**” on his show on Barstool Sports Sirius XM, as Yahoo Sports reported. Connor had former Oakland A’s pitcher Dallas Braden and comedian Brody Stevens as guests when the topic shifted to Kim.

“[Kim’s] 18th birthday is April 23, and the countdown is on baby,” Connor said on air. “‘Cause I got my Wooderson going ‘That’s what I like about them high school girls.'”

“If she was 18, you wouldn’t be ashamed to say that she’s a little hot piece of a**. And she is. She is adorable. I’m a huge Chloe Kim fan.”

Connor has since apologized for his comments. He tweeted on Wednesday his “weird attempt to make people laugh” failed. Connor admitted that his comments about Kim were inappropriate, “lame [and] gross.”

Yesterday in a weird attempt to make people laugh I failed. My comments about @chloekimsnow were more than inappropriate they were lame & gross. Im truly sorry Chloe. You’ve repped our country so brilliantly. I apologize to my colleagues & the listeners for being a total idiot. — Patrick Connor (@pcon34) February 14, 2018

Connor has apparently been let go by KNBR.

Chloe Kim became an instant American sensation after she won the gold medal for women’s halfpipe at the 2018 Winter Olympics. She scored 98.25 in her final run to lead the rest of the field.