Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux Split, Brad Pitt Rumors Have Already Started

The internet is already talking about Aniston reconciling with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have announced their separation after two years of marriage. The surprising news was first reported by TMZ, the site posting the couple’s joint statement.

“We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” the statement read. According to TMZ, Aniston and Theroux are more than likely going to divorce, although legal paperwork has not yet been filed. They do not have any children together.

There have been rumors about the status of Aniston and Theroux’s marriage for several months, but the ultra-private couple didn’t actually give anyone any reason to believe the gossip until more recently. There have been quite a few reports that Aniston has been attending events without her husband lately. One event, in particular, her birthday, was celebrated with Aniston’s pals and her husband was supposedly nowhere in sight, according to the International Business Times.

Instead of heading out on a romantic getaway with Theroux, Aniston spent her special day with some of her best girlfriends (including her BFF, Courteney Cox). This may not have been super odd at first glance — Theroux is a busy guy who has a full-time job and may have had to travel — but just days later, TMZ had other news to share.

And don’t think for one second that the internet has already wondered about a Jennifer Aniston/Brad Pitt reconciliation. This will be the first time that both Aniston and Pitt are single at the same time in over a decade. There have been tons of comments on social media about Aniston and Pitt getting back together.

Pitt and his second wife, actress Angelina Jolie, split in 2016. Since that news was first reported, rumors that Pitt was trying to get back with Aniston have been abundant. Despite reports from reputable sources that confirmed that Pitt and Aniston weren’t in any way, shape, or form “back on” or even thinking about it, people seem to think that the actors are destined to be together.

No matter what happens, this is a challenging time for Aniston, who is going through her second divorce. Even if she does find love again, this is tough for her, and it’s shocking to just about everyone else.