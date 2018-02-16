Trump Impeachment Looming With 4.7 Million Petition Signatures, Claims Billionaire Democrat Tom Steyer

'Need to Impeach' founder claims Trump's impeachment is just a matter of time now -- it is not a case of 'if' but 'when' it happens.

The impeachment of President Trump has been lurking in the headlines for some time now and news today indicates a good deal of people are supporting this move. According to Yahoo News, there are 4 million people who have signed the online petition calling for impeachment of the 45th U.S. president.

Back in October Tom Steyer launched “Need to Impeach,” a movement to demand impeachment proceedings on Donald Trump. Before October Steyer waited for more evidence to emerge to back up his thoughts that Trump needs to be taken out of the Oval Office.

Steyer, who is described as a “Democratic billionaire” by Yahoo News, thinks that evidence against the president has emerged and he shares where it can be found. He points to a recent New York Times op-ed column which describes 10 ways that Trump has already obstructed justice and Steyer is betting that there’s more of this to come.

Steyer believes there will be more news on obstruction of justice coming out of the investigations, and he claims, “We’re seeing them almost on a daily basis at this point.” The billionaire Democrat sat down for an interview with Newsweek where he revealed his latest thoughts on a looming Trump impeachment.

In a photo for the publication, which can be seen below, he poses in front of a billboard that urges folks to “Sign the Petition.” The billboard also has the word “Impeach!” in larger letters written over a backdrop of Trump’s picture. The billboard is done up in red, white, and blue, and it also says that it is paid for by Tom Steyer.

Trump impeachment is just a matter of time after more than 4 million sign "Need to Impeach" petition, Tom Steyer said https://t.co/A55USf7mb8 pic.twitter.com/bKxGEwBDVu — Newsweek (@Newsweek) February 16, 2018

Steyer says when it comes to his campaign, Need to Impeach, the biggest obstacle has been partisanship, as the Republicans tend to dig in attempting to “defend the indefensible.” He says that Trump has “lowered the standards for Americans.” He throws out the example of Trump’s language, citing how he uses “bathroom language” and profanity in official meetings.

Steyer claims that no other American president has used such language in a meeting, which is one of the ways he sees Trump lowering the standards. Today Steyer is not relying on the number of people in Congress who are needed to get impeachment proceedings off the ground; he is relying on the American people to get behind this, he says.

He also says it is obvious the elected officials don’t want to hear his case for impeachment. He believes they will now have to listen to the 4.7 million Americans on this petition with the numbers growing. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Minority Whip Steny Hoyer are against pursuing an impeachment of Trump while Mueller’s probe is still underway.

What Steyer says he has found is that more politicians have shown they are willing to support a movement against Trump if impeachment isn’t involved. His Need to Impeach petition had over 4.7 million people on Thursday evening at 8 p.m., so it does appear as if it is growing in numbers. But the question of will it ever get off the ground is also looming.