Kristen Stewart Is Not Adopting A Baby With Stella Maxwell, ‘Gossip Cop’ Reports

Kristen Stewart is usually tabloid fodder because of her previous relationship with Twilight co-star, Robert Pattinson. But recently, a gossip magazine published a rumor about Stewart and her current girlfriend, Stella Maxwell. Life & Style has reported that Kristen and Stella are about to adopt a baby. And while this would be good news, don’t go congratulating them on social media just yet. Celebrity rumor watchdog, Gossip Cop, says that the story is nothing but fake news.

According to Gossip Cop, Life & Style published the same story in 2016. The only difference is that they were reporting on Kristen relationship with ex-girlfriend, Soko. At the time, the tabloid alleged that Kristen wanted to adopt a baby girl and was even attending parenting classes. But Gossip Cop asserts that two sources, including Kristen’s press rep, came forward to state that the story wasn’t true. Now that Kristen is with Stella, it looks like Life & Style just republished the story and swapped the names.

The webloid also claims that the couple plan to get married to make the adoption process easier. Life & Style alleged source informed them that Kristen and Stella have wanted to get married for some time but didn’t because of their busy schedules. But now they’re willing to make time to tie the knot if it will speed up the adoption process.

But Gossip Cop says that they spoke to “multiple sources” who confirmed that Stella Maxwell and Kristen Stewart have no plans to adopt, therefore the rumors of their quickie wedding plan are most likely untrue as well.

Kristen and Stella have been dating since 2017, MTV News reports. Their relationship has progressed relatively quickly. According to MTV News, the actress and the Victoria’s Secret model started living together five months after they started dating.

But their relationship has been plagued by rumors that Stewart and her ex, Robert Pattinson, are getting back together. As Gossip Cop notes, OK! Magazine recently reported that Stewart was “chasing” after Pattinson because of her “rocky” relationship with Stella Maxwell. Apparently, according to OK!, Pattinson is Kristin’s standby for emotional support when things aren’t going well with Stella. But Gossip Cop debunked this story as well as another one by OK! which claimed that the Twilight stars currently plan to work together again on a movie.