Ed Westwick’s Girlfriend Jessica Serfaty Looks Unrecognizable In New Photos

Jessica posted several new photos where she looks entirely different.

Ed Westwick’s model girlfriend Jessica Serfaty shared three new photos of herself on Instagram and looks completely unrecognizable.

The former America’s Next Top Model contestant routinely posts photos from shoots, but the new photos from her newest gig stand out from the rest. Jessica posted the three photos on Tuesday, all of which were in black and white.

Jessica is sporting a short blonde wig in the photos, which features bold bangs. The wig combined with the effects on the photo gave Jessica a much different look than most of her modeling pictures which have come before.

The 26-year-old is wearing an open leather jacket with a black push up bra in the images, which she makes fun of in the post’s caption.

“And on the 7th day, God invented the push up. He saw that it was good,” she cleverly quipped.

Jessica also shared the black and white photos on Twitter and asked her fans which of the three they liked the best, which were all displayed in one post. There wasn’t a general consensus on a favorite, as fans were shouting out all three numbers. She also asked her Twitter followers if they preferred the photos better in color or black and white, and promised she would share whichever one they liked best to her Instagram.

Black and white came out victorious, and Jessica followed through on her promise and posted their favorite to Instagram. Fans were complimenting the blonde beauty immediately in the comment section, as they do with every photo she posts.

The modeling shots were promos for The Mighty Company, a popular line of jackets out of California. The jackets don’t come cheap, hovering around the $800-to-$1300 price range. Jessica is modeling The Verona in her photos, a jacket that sells for $995 online.

The Mighty Company also shared three photos of Jessica to their own Instagram page, including one Jessica omitted from her spread. The new photo shows Jessica flipping off the camera sans wig. The model looked like her old self without the fake strands but was beautiful in all shots.

Also in the comment section were fans’ pleas to see Jessica and Ed together on her Instagram again. This is also mirrored in comment sections from old posts on Ed’s own Instagram page. The actor has stayed away from social media since last November and has only occasionally shown up in Jessica’s Instagram or Snapchat stories.