Exclusive: ‘Big Brother 15’ Alum Nick Uhas Offers Thoughts On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ And Who Could Win Game

The ‘BB15’ houseguest uses his insight to offer advice to ‘CBB US’ players and predict who could win the first-ever season of ‘Big Brother: Celebrity Edition.’

Nick Uhas has unique insight into what it’s like to live in a house, isolated from the outside world, with the eyes of the public upon him 24 hours a day, having been a houseguest on Big Brother 15. During the season, he was evicted in the second week due to a backdoor blindside, mainly because he played the game hard and was ready to do whatever was necessary to win.

Nick, the creator of the incredibly popular Nickipedia YouTube channel, agreed to speak with me exclusively about Celebrity Big Brother, the game so far, who he believes could take home the grand prize, and which houseguest he is personally rooting for.

Nick’s responses to my questions about CBB US are as follows:

What are your thoughts on the Celebrity Big Brother season so far?

It’s strange, I thought that a Celebrity Big Brother would bring you immediately closer to the cast (since they’re celebrities and we know them and all) however I’m now realizing that there is a strong connection to players that are just “normal” people. That aside, I’m loving the brevity of how the celeb edition is set up. You get all the fun perks, quirkiness and drama but not the lulls and down weeks that you normally get in the summer. There are some summers where 2 weeks go by, the pawns get eliminated and it’s as if those weeks never existed in the timeline at all! Overall it’s pretty great, but a little strange.

Which of the celebrity houseguests has surprised you the most?

So far it seems that Omarosa has taken the lead as a character production wants to focus on. This usually means she’s doing something right and the powers that be are able to cut a usable story each episode. If you’re not seeing players get air time it means they’re purposely laying low, are bad at the game, or not sure what game they’re playing (we know who that is).

Who do you think is currently the biggest CBB US target?

Shannon and James seem to be the biggest targets at the moment, however this early on I would bet that someone like Shannon will get ousted (because she’s already ruffling feathers) while someone like James will fade into the background and then surprise everyone with how far he made it.

What do you think about the recent comparison BB14 winner Ian Terry jokingly made on Twitter between you and James Maslow and do you think the comparison is warranted?

LOL, I love it. My girlfriend did say we look quite a bit alike, which is a compliment… so I’ll take it. As far as the game is concerned he’s playing it smart right now. Nothing too crazy, just feeling everyone out. Maybe something I should have done more of! Fun fact: I did some science experiments with one of his Big Time Rush co-stars Kendall Schmidt… he does this show called Koffee with Kendall.

If you could give the Big Brother: Celebrity Edition houseguests one piece of advice, what would it be?

Literally, do nothing for the first two weeks other than observing people. I think a lot of players come into the house (myself included) with big plans, and then stay too rigid to those plans. The game is won by being flexible… so stay flexible!

Who do you believe has the mettle to actually win the Celebrity Big Brother game?

Ross Mathews, Mark McGrath, and maybe Ariadna (unless Julie pulls a Steve Harvey).

Who are you rooting for to take home the CBB US grand prize?

James, Ross, and Mark…if any of them wins I’ll be stoked!

Along with closely watching Celebrity Big Brother, Nick is busy making a name for himself in the science realm. Due to the success of his Nickipedia channel, which now has almost 100,000 subscribers, he has made several television appearances and taken part in sold-out live shows aimed at teaching young people about science.

Nick is on a constant quest to find new scientific phenomena, including Indonesian Blue Fire, which was previously reported on by the Inquisitr. Nick’s trip to Indonesia, along with hundreds of videos of his unique science experiments, are all available on Nickipedia for your immediate viewing pleasure.

