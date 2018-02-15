Freddie Highmore Finds An Instant Hit With ‘The Good Doctor,’ Here’s Why This Medical Drama Is A Success!

'The Good Doctor' is a hit with the such high ratings, it breaks a ABC 21 year record. That is no easy feat. Freddie Highmore is a large part of why the series has been such a success.

The Good Doctor is ABC heartwarming medical drama starring Freddie Highmore as an autistic surgical resident. The series has cemented its spot as unquestionable smash hit for 2017-2018. Not only did the show become an instant hit, but it also became the first series to rake in so many viewers for the network since 1997.

The show became the fourth highest rated scripted show on television. The Good Doctor reeled in 9.3 million viewers over Winter hiatus when ABC aired rerun episodes.

The Good Doctor’s executive producer, David Shore, revealed that he has been surprised by the success of the show, as well. He anticipated the show having some trouble getting the needed viewers for a renewal, but the opposite happened. People related to Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) in a way he never expected.

Shore explained that from the beginning of filming, Highmore made it clear that he wanted Shaun to be an accurate portrayal of someone on the spectrum. David believes that Freddie is the reason the show is such a success. He added that the whole cast is amazing, but the 26-year-old Bates Motel star works very hard to make sure Shaun behaves like someone with autism and savant disorder.

According to TV Guide, Freddie explained that he believes that Shaun speaks to not only those with autism but anyone who is different. He proves that with hard work, anyone can do what they want in life.

Jeff Weddell / ABC

Highmore continued by saying that Shaun isn’t perfect, either. He makes mistakes and owns up to his weaknesses. He isn’t an all-saving hero. He’s written to be an “imperfect human.”

Freddie said he decided early how he wanted to portray Dr. Murphy. He believes his portrayal is consistent now. He hopes that the fans and his co-stars approve of his work because it’s a little late to change it all so far into the season.

As it turns out, his co-stars approve and dote on him. They all said that it is incredible to see Freddie lead the cast at 26-years-old, contribute to the writing on the show, and act as a producer.

As for the lack of sex scenes and romance on the show, David Shore he has no plans to take the series in that direction. He believes the show can deliver emotional episodes without the need to use sex.

TV's #1 new drama is on the cover of our latest issue! Freddie Highmore & the cast of @GoodDoctorABC talk about the show's success & more. Plus, #TWD's most shocking loss yet, our farewell to Chip & Joanna Gaines, and TV's greatest doctors. On newsstands now! pic.twitter.com/kzoINQ6TmY — TV Guide Magazine (@TVGuideMagazine) February 15, 2018

There you have it. The Good Doctor cast and crew sounded off and said the reason for the show’s success is Freddie Highmore’s depiction of Dr. Shaun Murphy.