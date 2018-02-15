ATV And Dirtbike Riders Block Traffic On New Orleans Interstate, Menace Drivers In Cars [Videos]

Mardi Gras may be over for this year, but the NOPD might have a bigger problem on their hands.

Every single year, the New Orleans Police Department has to deal with the stress of Mardi Gras and hope for everyone to have a good time, but bigger problems may have come about. It appears as if a rogue group of ATV and dirt bike enthusiasts have taken over the roads in New Orleans and are causing a lot of issues. Not only are they blocking traffic on major streets and highways, but they’re said to be menacing and scaring other drivers.

According to FOX 8, off-road vehicles have become a growing problem in New Orleans as they have been driven quite recklessly around the city. Some instances have seen them block traffic and pop wheelies at intersections while cars simply have to sit back and wait until they clear out.

The problem used to be contained to parts of midtown New Orleans, but it is spreading even further as more ATV and dirtbike users find out they’re getting away with it. ATVs are not street legal, but no driver’s license is needed to operate one of them and police are working to get them off of city streets.

Unfortunately, there are just too many of them and the biggest incident took place on Wednesday afternoon as dozens of ATVs actually blocked the Superdome exit and part of I-10 westbound.

Those riding the ATVs and dirtbikes simply took over that portion of the interstate to pop wheelies, ride back and forth, and just block traffic. After blocking traffic near the Superdome, they all rode together over the Crescent City Connection to the Westbank while performing wheelies and weaving in and out of car traffic.

ATV, dirtbike riders can be seen here blocking I-10 near Superdome on Mardi Gras. Scores of riders blitzed streets, traffic throughout day. Full video: https://t.co/yRdrJYHIwQ pic.twitter.com/WtcaD4OCgn — New Orleans Advocate (@theadvocateno) February 15, 2018

These packs of ATV riders going up and down city streets is becoming an ever-growing problem in New Orleans and it only appears to keep getting worse.

VIDEO: ATV riders popping wheelies menace Mid City drivers https://t.co/flfsILFKWA pic.twitter.com/z9mcKTyjO7 — FOX 8 New Orleans (@FOX8NOLA) February 14, 2018

According to The New Orleans Advocate, the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) is investigating what they call to be “illegal…dangerous” behavior. They are going to be using a “strong enforcement” on those riding ATVs on city streets and interstates, and action will be taken.

The Louisiana State Police have said they are working side-by-side with the NOPD and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office to figure out a plan to stop this activity. On Mardi Gras, there was what was being called the “second annual bikelike rideout…for Fat Tuesday” and authorities are looking for ways to stop future rides.

New Orleans often has a number of crime issues to deal with, but this latest bit of activity is only adding to the additional police forces needed on the streets. The NOPD and LA State Police are hoping and pleading with drivers to call 911 if they see dirtbikes or ATVs illegally driving around on city streets. In time, the police hope to identify those in the ATV rider groups and stop them from performing these illegal actions.