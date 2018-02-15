WWE News: Here Is The Exact Date When Daniel Bryan’s Contract Expires With WWE

Daniel Bryan's in-ring future is still quite unknown, but this could be when his time is up with WWE.

Over the course of the last two years, there have been countless rumors that Daniel Bryan will end his retirement and get back in the ring, but that simply hasn’t happened. In the last few months, the rumors have heated up more than usual due to signs or hints on TV that he was getting close to a wrestling comeback. Now, the talk isn’t so much about when he could return to the ring for WWE, but when he may actually leave the company.

Right before WrestleMania 33 last year, Bryan spoke about his health and how he simply hadn’t been cleared by WWE doctors to get back in the ring. Despite numerous other doctors saying he could wrestle, WWE’s physicians simply would not allow it and that had people asking him about when his contract was set to expire.

In the summer, Bryan even teased a match with Cody Rhodes in Ring of Honor when his contract expired, but he never gave an exact date. Now, a lot of time has passed since that point and Bryan isn’t giving up on his dream of wrestling again, but when can he do it if not for WWE?

As reported by WrestleZone, someone decided to ask Dave Meltzer about it and Bryan’s contract expiration is now less than a year away.

Expires in 7 1’2 months https://t.co/mEZTCtvNOW — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) February 15, 2018

As it currently stands, that essentially means that Daniel Bryan’s current contract with WWE is going to be up as of Nov. 1, 2018. Once it expires, he may end up having a non-compete clause which could keep him from signing with another promotion for at least 90 days, but that remains to be seen.

If Bryan does not sign another contract with WWE and ends up leaving near the end of the year, he could technically be back in the ring around the beginning of 2019. WWE’s doctors haven’t cleared him to wrestle again, but other doctors have and that means he could technically wrestle in ROH or Impact Wrestling or NJPW or anywhere.

WWE

For months, WWE has been teasing issues between commissioner Shane McMahon and general manager Daniel Bryan on SmackDown Live. It was rumored that this would lead to an eventual match between the two, possibly at WrestleMania 34, but that doesn’t seem to be the current case.

WWE has been getting better at keeping backstage things a secret from the social media world and if Daniel Bryan is going to wrestle again, that’s what they will want. If Bryan can step in the ring again, they won’t want it spoiled at all, but so far, nothing is happening. For now, his current contract will be up as of the first of November and it is quite possible he could end up wrestling somewhere else once it expires.