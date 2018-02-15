Demi Lovato Shares New Video Rolling Around In Bed In White Lingerie As She Announces New Tour Leg

Demi has announced the South American portion of her world tour with a taunting new video.

Demi Lovato continues to add new locations to her “Tell Me You Love Me” World Tour, but not in a traditional way. The pop princess just announced dates for her South American leg of the tour and teased her fans with a new video rolling around in bed.

The 25-year-old singer posed in white lingerie on Instagram at the end of January and hinted to her fans that big news was coming soon. The big news turned out to be her international tour, and it’s growing day by day.

The white lingerie made a comeback in the new video, which also served as the outfit when she announced her European leg of the tour. At the end of the playful video, Demi quotes a lyric from her popular single, “Cool for the Summer,” but changes it just a bit.

Instead of saying “Don’t tell your mother,” Demi whispers “Go tell your mother,” referring to her new tour dates in South America.

Fans are loving the new video of Demi, complimenting her good looks in the comment section.

“Absolutely beautiful,” one Lovatic commented.

“Looking better than ever,” another added.

In an hour, the video has already pushed one million views as South American fans rejoice at the new tour dates.

???? #TellMeYouLoveMeTour A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Feb 15, 2018 at 12:23pm PST

“I know you guys didn’t think I forgot about South America,” Demi captioned a separate photo.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, many Lovatics were upset after Demi announced that her tour would be international. After her announcement, she only listed European dates. While some fans assumed Demi would add more locations as time went on, others were upset that their part of the world was left out of the tour.

Now South American and Central American fans can rejoice at the new locations. The newest tour dates are as follows:

São Paulo, Brazil — April 15

Recife, Brazil — April 17

Fortaleza, Brazil— April 19

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — April 21

Buenos Aires, Argentina — April 24

Santiago, Chile — April 26

Quito, Ecuador — April 28

San Jose, Costa Rica — May 1

Monterrey, Mexico — May 4

Mexico City, Mexico — May 6

For now, Asia, Australia, and Africa do not have dates of their own. Now that Demi has released the new dates, it’s only a matter of time before she follows suit with other continents.

Stay tuned as Demi adds more locations to her “Tell Me You Love Me” World Tour.