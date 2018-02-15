WWE Rumors: Three Superstars Signed New Deals To Stay With WWE, According To ‘Wrestling Observer’

As 'Wrestling Observer' noted two other stars joined 'The Showoff' in signing brand new deals.

There are WWE rumors via Wrestling Observer Newsletter with regard to three superstars who have signed new deals with WWE. While Dolph Ziggler was recently reported as having done so, now Mojo Rawley and The Miz have joined in signing new contracts. That’s good news for the WWE Universe and especially fans of the work of these three individuals.

As Sportskeeda’s Johny Payne reported, Dolph Ziggler had been part of several rumors over whether he would be leaving WWE in the near future. There was even a bit of a swerve with Ziggler vacating the United States title, only to show up again and participate in the Royal Rumble 2018 match. Payne says, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that there was never any truth to the rumors of Dolph Ziggler leaving the company.

Current SmackDown Live superstar Mojo Rawley and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz from the Raw roster have also signed new deals. The Miz had been previously reported as having signed a four-year deal, while the latest rumors indicate that WWE has “high hopes” on Rawley going forward. Rawley was the winner of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 and was recently separated from longtime tag team partner Zack Ryder.

Since that separation, Mojo hasn’t done a whole lot, but he was amongst the competitors in this year’s Royal Rumble match, as were Ziggler and The Miz. Dolph has also recently qualified to be a part of the Fatal 5-Way WWE Championship Match at Fastlane 2018, while Intercontinental Champion The Miz will compete in the men’s Elimination Chamber match later this month. It’s likely that The Miz and Ziggler will be part of the WrestleMania 34 card, although Rawley may find himself in the Andre battle royal again. That match could be on the pre-show, depending what WWE does with their lineup.

The speculation is that the length of these new WWE deals that Dolph Ziggler and Mojo Rawley have signed are similar to The Miz’s deal. That would mean each of these SmackDown superstars has signed for another two to four years.

It’s going to be interesting to see what WWE will do with Mojo Rawley going forward as far as his singles wrestling career. Nonetheless, WWE certainly realizes what they have with these three stars and want to make sure they keep them in place. That’s a smart move especially in the case of The Miz, who is arguably the company’s best heel over the past several years.