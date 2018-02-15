‘Survivor’ Winner Bit Cop After Being Revived From Alleged Drug Overdose, According To TMZ

Jenna Morasca allegedly OD'ed according to TMZ, and tried to bite multiple people.

The winner of Survivor: The Amazon has been arrested for DUI and possession of narcotics. Jenna Morasca’s arrest is coming to light weeks after the alleged incident went down on January 25.

TMZ is reporting that Jenna was found unconscious in the driver’s seat of her vehicle in the middle of an intersection in Washington, Pennsylvania. When approached by police officers, a friend of Jenna’s was also found in the passenger seat and was trying to hide several syringes before police would spot them.

Jenna was in such a terrible condition, it required her to be revived with Narcan. After being revived by paramedics, Jenna became erratic and tried to bite those trying to help her. A police officer was called into the ambulance to try and restrain her, but Jenna bit the female officer on the arm. It’s unknown if Jenna is also being charged with assault of a police officer.

The New York Daily News reported Jenna’s friend, Miranda Levers, who was the passenger attempting to hide drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, was also arrested for driving under the influence and possession of narcotics.

The Survivor Season 6 winner also appeared in Season 8, which was the first All-Stars season in the popular reality series. Jenna notoriously eliminated herself on All-Stars for a family emergency on day nine.

Jenna later appeared on fellow CBS hit show, The Amazing Race. In Season 19 of the series, Jenna competed with her then-boyfriend Ethan Zohn. Ethan also won his own season of Survivor in the shows third season. The couple was knocked out in a double-elimination and finished in tenth place.

Jenna kept her reality TV streak alive by appearing on Fear Factor, Celebrity Paranormal Project, Celebrity Apprentice, and Dinner: Impossible.

Jenna has been missing from her Instagram page since October of last year. Her last photo shows her and a fellow student holding a giant snake. Their scrubs suggest they are both in training to become veterinary technicians or veterinarians.

The Survivor winner has also gone silent on Twitter. One of her last posts came almost a year ago, after answering a fan on whether she would ever return to the Survivor franchise. Jenna responded with a “we’ll see,” but has not commented on the possibility since.