Susan Lucci, 71, Showcases Beach Body In Strapless Red Swimsuit In Barbados

All My Children star Susan Lucci showcased her youthful body in a strapless red swimsuit while vacationing in Barbados. The 71-year-old displayed her beach body while strolling along the beach and soaking up the sun.

The tweeted photos by TMZ below shows Susan Lucci flaunting her beach body while also wearing gold hoop earrings and large sunglasses. Her hair was worn down, and she had red nail polish on her toes. Later on, Lucci donned a bright-colored sarong that she paired with gold flip-flops and a glamorous baguette bag.

A photo at the bottom shows Lucci on a boat wearing a sundress with bold red and green print. The star posted the image on her Instagram account Thursday.

People reports that Susan is vacationing with her husband, Helmut Huber, 80. The two are enjoying their time together despite the paparazzi’s occasional presence.

Lucci last played Erica Kane on the hit ABC soap seven years ago. She was a member of All My Children cast 40 years and was revered as the ultimate daytime soap star. Part of what made her so revered was her ageless beauty. Lucci oozed elegance and never changed throughout her time on the hit ABC soap.

Susan Lucci credits her age-defying appearance to good genes. She told People last year that both of her parents have flawless skin and that her mother still looks “fantastic.” Lucci thinks even if someone isn’t blessed with great skin, they should make an effort to take care of it.

Unlike Erica Kane’s success in marriage, Susan Lucci has been married to one man for 49 years. She revealed that she married Huber young and had a feeling he’d “wear well” as a husband. She explained that he has and was attracted to him for a variety of reasons. The soap veteran shared that she put him on a pedestal because he was smart, very sure of himself, and funny. In her eyes, Huber was worldly because he was 10 years older than her and European. She still views the Austrian the same way today.

TMZ writes that Susan Lucci is the mother of two children and three grandchildren.