WWE News: Former Champion Suddenly Leaves WWE As They Agree To Mutually Part Ways

A former champion has decided to leave WWE and head onto something else in life.

It isn’t often that someone decides WWE isn’t the place to be, but there are those times that it is just the best thing for their lives. Most of the time, it is WWE who does their own spring cleaning every once and again to clean up the roster a bit. On Thursday, it was revealed that former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann and WWE had come to an agreement to mutually part ways after not being seen on TV in months.

More than a year ago, Rich Swann captured the WWE Cruiserweight Championship by defeating The Brian Kendrick on the premiere episode of 205 Live. Since then, he has had some pretty good feuds and been in and out of the championship scene, but things turned bad at the end of last year.

As reported by Wrestling Inc., Swann had been arrested and charged with false imprisonment/kidnapping and misdemeanor battery in early of last year. The incident involved his wife Vannarah Riggs, who wrestles under the ring name of Su Yung for Impact Wrestling.

Bleacher Report stated in late January that all charges had been dropped against Swann due to insufficient evidence. Still, he has not been seen on WWE television and it looks as if he never will be again.

Rich Swann and WWE have mutually agreed to part ways as of today, February 15, 2018. https://t.co/DJTItSfckg — WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2018

As is usually the way with the company, the official website of WWE didn’t have much to publicly say about the release. All they stated is that they and Rich Swann mutually agreed to part ways and they wished him the best in all his future endeavors.

The incident from back in December involved Swann and his wife in a car and he started critiquing her wrestling performance from earlier in the night. As Swann became mad, Riggs jumped out of the car after becoming fearful of her husband. Swann stopped the car, yelled at her, and put his wife in a headlock to get her back into the vehicle.

Swann denied the accusations, but he was still suspended by WWE as an investigation was conducted. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon had said that he would be released if found guilty, but that never ended up happening. Now, the man who became WWE Cruiserweight Champion on the first-ever episode of 205 Live has parted ways with the company and it isn’t quite known where he will end up next.