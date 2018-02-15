‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nelle Exposes Bombshell Avery Paternity Switch

'GH' gaslighting plot leads naughty Nelle to dig up Carly's darkest secret.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) is sitting on a shocking secret that will affect her marriage to Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). It started last week and will heat up soon, as Inquisitr reported, when Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier) ramps up her efforts to convince Carly that Morgan Corinthos (Bryan Craig) is alive. Nelle is trying to push Carly into a breakdown so she’ll leave Nelle and Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) alone, but her plot leads to the reveal of something explosive.

Sonny And Carly’s Marriage At Risk

A recent ABC Soaps in Depth cover story promised that Sonny and Carly would be “pulled apart” but the magazine was vague on details. It’s hard to imagine what could put the latest Corinthos marriage at risk given the fact that Carly has finally accepted Sonny’s mobster lifestyle, neither is cheating, he’s on his meds, and they seem blissful. However, there is one thing that could come between them. It’s a lie that Carly has been keeping for years and that she told to protect Morgan.

Recent General Hospital spoilers say that Nelle’s revenge plot centers on Morgan and convincing Carly that her youngest son isn’t dead. Nelle placed her first call to Carly on Thursday’s episode and played a snippet of Morgan’s voice. It wasn’t long enough for Carly to recognize his voice, but it planted a seed. Nelle also pushed Carly to think about Morgan when she suggested naming her baby after him. Nelle is dropping breadcrumbs that will begin to create doubt and confusion in Carly’s mind.

Gaslighting Reveals Paternity Shocker

GH spoilers say that Nelle’s gaslighting is where the story starts but once Carly begins to come unglued, the big lie comes out and Nelle can’t wait to use it against her. Remember that Nelle promised Ava Jerome (Maura West) that she would help her regain custody of baby Avery and new spoilers from this week’s soap magazines look like that could happen by the end of sweeps. As many GH fans have long suspected, we’ll find out that Sonny is not Avery’s biological father.

In late 2014, General Hospital spoilers showed the result of the paternity test on Avery, but if you recall, it was a strange bit of science and more of a maternity test. Since Sonny and Morgan are father and son, they ran Carly’s DNA against Avery’s to see if they were related. The test showed that Carly had no biological link to Avery, so Silas Clay (Michael Easton) said that Avery must be Sonny’s kid. However, it now looks like the ABC soap is shaking things up and trashing that test that was already sketchy.

Carly Swapped Samples To Protect Morgan

General Hospital spoilers now indicate that Carly, probably with some help from her mom Nurse Bobbie Spencer (Jacklyn Zeman) swapped out Carly’s DNA sample for someone random. All they needed was a negative tie to Morgan, so anyone else’s DNA would do so long as they weren’t related to either Carly, Morgan or Ava. Carly wanted desperately to get Morgan out of Ava’s clutches and back then, Sonny was in Pentonville for AJ Quartermaine’s (Sean Kanan) murder with no signs of parole in sight.

Carly thought Sonny would spend the rest of his life in prison, so it would be less of an issue for him to be named Avery’s dad than Morgan. Carly was choosing the lesser of two evils and it was easy to rig this test – much easier than faking a paternity test. The problem is that secrets never stay hidden forever. GH spoilers for February 28 promise that Sonny pleads with Ava. Then on March 1, Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) is happy for Ava and that sure sounds like she gets her little girl back when the truth is revealed.

Ava Gets Avery, Carly Gets Dumped?

Based on February sweeps spoilers, Nelle has a new friend (not Ava) helping her and this might be where she gets the evidence she needs to prove that Carly fixed the baby test and also recordings of Morgan’s voice. Since Morgan had therapy at GH that might have been taped by his therapist and the test was run there too, a shady hospital employee would be helpful. Paging Brad Cooper (Parry Shen), anyone? He’s back soon and might be working with Nelle.

The two most recent issues of ABC Soaps in Depth promise that Sonny and Carly will soon face a challenge and it’s more than just his dad’s illness. If Carly did swap the DNA and Ava finds out, Sonny might never see Avery again. Could that cripple their marriage? Catch up on GH scoop for the next two weeks, plus Kirsten Storms says Spixie won’t reunite, and Valentin’s got a secret alliance with Anna’s son Peter. Check back here often for more General Hospital spoilers, news, and updates.