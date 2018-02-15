Kendall Jenner is reportedly pissed that she's being dragged into Blake Griffin's baggage.

Detroit Pistons’ Blake Griffin has found himself in the midst of a palimony lawsuit filed by his ex-fiancée Brynn Cameron, with whom he has two kids. In the filing, Cameron contends that Griffin abandoned her and their children to begin his “high-profile love affair” with model Kendall Jenner. According to a source, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is reportedly furious that her name is getting dragged into the drama.

Cameron, former member of the USC women’s basketball team, in her filing claims that Piston’s power forward left her “homeless and cash-strapped” with their two children, Ford and Finley, requiring her to seek financial assistance from her brother, former NFL player Jordan Cameron. According to documents obtained by US Weekly, Cameron further alleges that Griffin refused to provide support pursuant to their agreement that she would give up her career goals to focus on raising their children and supporting Griffin’s career.

An insider told Hollywood Life exclusively that Cameron intended to file her suit on February 14, Valentine’s Day, to make a statement and to show her ex that she’s serious with her claims.

Jenner, on the other hand, allegedly does not have to have any involvement in the suit and is mad that her name is being dragged into it. A source close to the Victoria’s Secret model said that Jenner was surprised when she found out she was mentioned in the suit. Jenner does not have any relationship with Cameron and doesn’t want to get mixed up with the latter’s issues and problems. The source added that Jenner thinks the lawsuit is “very petty.”

Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

The documents expressly state that Griffin has no problem replacing Cameron with Jenner. It also stated that Griffin had received “karmic justice” for abandoning Cameron and the children by learning about his trade from Los Angeles Clippers to the Detroit Pistons through social media, the same way Griffin left Cameron to discover her “trade.”

Blake Griffin and Brynn Cameron dated on and off for eight years and were supposed to tie the knot in July 2017 in St. Bart’s. However, the wedding was cancelled at the last minute and by October of the same year Griffin had started seeing Jenner.