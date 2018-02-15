‘Criminal Minds’ Season 13 Return Date: Linda Barnes To Lead New BAU Mission, Episode 15 Spoilers Revealed

Spoilers suggest that Paget Brewster's character might decide to resign from her job.

There is no denying that Criminal Minds one of the most popular shows today as it heads into Season 13. As a matter of fact, the American police procedural crime drama television series has an average of 5 million viewers per episode. However, new reports suggest that the FBI Behavioral Analysis Unit could possibly be dissolved due to the problems that the team is currently facing.

Criminal Minds Season 13 Episode 15 spoilers suggest that the team will fly off to Missouri for a brand new mission. The FBI Behavioral Analysis Unit will help the local police solve a case. However, Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster) will not be involved in this undertaking following her suspension from duty, CarterMatt shared.

In the previous Criminal Minds Season 13 episodes, Assistant Director Linda Barnes (Kim Rhodes) claimed that the Behavioral Analysis Unit is “guilty of putting loyalty above FBI process.” Barnes, who also wants to become the unit director, said that BAU has made a lot of mistakes since Emily Prentiss expanded her team. She even used the arrest of Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) as a catalyst into how the team has performed under Emily’s leadership.

Because of this, avid followers of Criminal Minds cannot help but speculate that Emily Prentiss could possibly quit her job at BAU again. However, Matthew Gray Gubler’s character has vowed to help her since he does not want Emily to destroy her own career just because of Linda Barnes. For starters, Kim Rhodes’ character is one of the people who caused the disbandment of the Beyond Borders team, TV Guide reported. So, it is not impossible that she’ll do it again in the future.

Rossi and J.J. arrive just in time to deal with a potentially explosive confrontation. ???? https://t.co/pWu7wbxPPI pic.twitter.com/y0Pz1IBSqH — Criminal Minds (@CrimMinds_CBS) February 3, 2018

In lieu of Paget Brewster’s character, Jennifer “JJ” Jareau (A.J. Cook) will lead the team as she was appointed as the acting unit chief, BuddyTV reported. However, Linda Barnes will step in the upcoming 15th episode of Criminal Minds Season 13 to lead their new mission. In other words, JJ’s freedom to do her job will be limited.

Catch the series' Episode 15 on Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at 10 p.m. on CBS.