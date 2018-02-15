‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Is Genie Francis Getting Back On Contract? Fans Hope So

A blind item teases a soap veteran is going back on contract, and fans are hoping it's Genie Francis.

Last month, the soap world was rocked by the news of Genie Francis’ departure from General Hospital. The veteran actress has been demoted to a recurring status, upsetting GH fans. With a rumor that a soap opera is planning to bring back a soap’s vet, GH viewers hope it is Francis.

Thousands signed petition to reinstate Genie Francis

Ever since the news of the star’s contract cancellation broke, fans have been posting their support for Genie Francis on social media. Some angry messages were even sent to the soap’s executive producer Frank Valentini, demanding him and the network to provide an explanation.

As of writing, more than 25,000 people have signed Soap Hub’s petition to bring Genie Francis on contract. Viewers believe it was a bad move for General Hospital to cut Laura’s storyline before it even peaked. The character was running for the position of Mayor of Port Charles, which was timely for the women movement these days. However, Laura was made to rip her poster in the middle of the campaign, quit her race and leave for Europe.

Blind item should better refer to Genie Francis

In a recent issue of Soap Digest, a blind item states that a daytime soap opera is planning to bring back a veteran actor to the canvas, as reported by Celeb Dirty Laundry. While it can be any of the four ongoing soaps, General Hospital fans sure hope it is referring to Francis. If it turns out to be true, it would not be the first time that the management listened to the cries of the viewers and signed a star back in a contract.

Laura is the kind of leader that Port Charles needs. Neither Ned (Wally Kurth) nor Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is suitable for the position, so it would really make sense to bring back Laura. Ned is just too full of himself while Alexis has many nasty secrets. General Hospital spoilers tease that the results of the election will be out soon. The soap could use a scandal to kick out whoever wins the position and set the stage for Laura’s return.

There’s nothin’ better than a bright, sunny day on a cold winter afternoon! ☀️ One of my favorite spots to relax is next to this big window. pic.twitter.com/2dUzkW6pZH — Genie Francis (@GenieFrancis) February 7, 2018

General Hospital decided not to extend Francis’ contract for one more year but approached the actress to appear once in a while, reports said. However, Genie reportedly declined to accept the offer although she did not want to leave GH. According to her agent, Arthur Toretzky, via EW, Francis will come back if the story and timing were ideal.

Francis has portrayed Laura on and off since 1977. One of her notable returns was in 2013 after spending a year at The Young and the Restless, and in 2015 when Spencer was about to leave.

Keep your fingers crossed for Laura’s comeback. General Hospital airs Mondays to Fridays at 2 p.m. on ABC.