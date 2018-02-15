Stormy Daniels Reportedly Has A ‘Monica Lewinsky Dress,’ Wants To Test It For Trump’s DNA, Claims ‘The Blast’

The "Monica Lewinsky Dress" had a certain bodily fluid belonging to Bill Clinton on it.

Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who allegedly had an affair with Donald Trump, reportedly has a “Monica Lewinsky dress.” And she’s ready to have it tested for Trump’s DNA, according to unidentified sources from the Blast.

At this point, a few disclaimers are in order. First, of course, is that information attributed to “unidentified sources” is generally not able to be verified, especially when it comes to celebrity rumors and gossip. Second, the Blast is a website known for publishing rumors and anonymous tips; they say so in their About Us page. To be fair, they also claim to have scooped TMZ on some major (and true) stories, so there’s that.

With the disclaimers out of the way, it appears Stormy kept the dress she wore during her alleged tryst with Trump back in 2006, in much the same way that Monica Lewinsky kept her famed blue dress that she wore during her “visits” with Bill Clinton in the Oval Office. Monica’s dress had a certain stain on it that contained Bill Clinton’s DNA.

Similarly, sources say that Stormy’s shimmering gold mini dress with a plunging neckline, which she kept following her alleged tryst in a Lake Tahoe hotel suite, has a similar stain.

The sources also claim that Stormy (real name Stephanie Gregory Clifford) is going to test the dress for evidence of Trump’s DNA.

What that will mean for Trump, if his DNA turns up on the dress, remains to be seen.

There are, of course, several differences between the actual Lewinsky dress and the alleged Trump dress. Lewinsky’s dress received its stain while Bill Clinton was president. What’s more, it was tested by the FBI as part of a criminal investigation. Stormy’s dress, if it does contain Trump’s DNA, would have gotten it when Donald Trump was just a private citizen. Further, whether Stormy’s allegations against Trump are true, they are not connected to any criminal investigations.

Monica’s dress, for what it’s worth, was offered to the Smithsonian Museum in Washington, D.C., according to the Washington Post, but the venerable institution turned it down.