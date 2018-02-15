Blake Lively Smolders In Red Leather Trench Coat For Michael Kors Show

The actress turned heads in a bright-red leather coat and flaunted her new slim figure.

Blake Lively and Michael Kors have one of the tightest celebrity-designer bonds in the business. When the actress sat front row at his recent Fall/Winter 2018 Fashion Show, it was no surprise she showed up in an absolutely stunning outfit.

Blake is known for her fashion sense and is an actress many fans aspire to dress like. Now her Instagram followers are looking to copy her style from Michael’s show yesterday, but maybe with a more budget-friendly option.

The blood-red leather trench coat Blake donned Wednesday was the perfect choice for Valentine’s Day. She paired the coat with white pumps, which featured a bright red heart on the toes. Blake matched the outfit with a red Louis Vuitton bag, and she joked on Instagram that her outfit was “obnoxious” and “extra.”

After the show concluded, Blake shared several images from the event on Instagram and complimented her fashion bestie on his incredible show. According to Blake, Michael invited her to a Vogue dinner 10 years ago, and they have been inseparable ever since.

“You were literally the person who introduced me to the world of fashion in NYC. From that day on, I’ve been yours. Always. Forever.”

Blake is always front and center at every Michael Kors runway show and favors his designs over anyone else’s. At the show, Blake sat next to actresses Emily Blunt and Zendaya, who smiled and laughed throughout the event.

Unfortunately for fans looking to copy Blake’s style, the red patent leather trench coat is no longer available online. Several budget-friendly look-alikes can be found at ASOS and Nasty Gal.

The new photos of Blake in her red leather jacket display her toned figure after dropping 61 pounds of baby weight recently. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Blake announced her dramatic weight loss on Instagram Monday as she posed alongside her trainer Don Saladino.

The 30-year-old noted it took 14 months for her to drop the weight, and attributed it to hard work and dedication. The actress joked with her followers that it wasn’t possible to drop weight just by scrolling through Instagram and looking at models.

Blake can be seen in the upcoming A Simple Favor, which hits theaters later this year.