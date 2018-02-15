Lakers Trade Rumors: Devin Booker For Lonzo Ball Makes Sense, Reports ‘The Big Lead’

Jason McIntyre of The Big Lead believes the Los Angeles Lakers should think of offering Lonzo Ball and a first-round pick to the Phoenix Suns for Devin Booker.

The Los Angeles Lakers might eventually decide to trade Lonzo Ball to free the team from LaVar Ball’s antics. LaVar is becoming a huge distraction to the Lakers because of his public statements against the team, which might hurt their chances of landing max-level free agents this summer.

LaVar recently told Lithuanian reporter Donatas Urbonas that Lonzo will leave the Lakers if the team will not get LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball when they become NBA-eligible. According to Jason McIntyre of the Big Lead, the Lakers should “send a message” to LaVar by reaching out to the Phoenix Suns about a possible trade involving Lonzo and Devin Booker.

McIntyre said that by doing so, Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson will be able to tell LaVar that he cannot call the shots for the team. McIntyre believes that trading Lonzo along with Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2018 first-round pick for Booker makes sense for the Lakers.

The proposal will be an enticing one for the Suns despite the fact that bringing Lonzo to Phoenix will force them to deal with his father. Booker will become a restricted free agent, and might also force his way out, knowing that the Suns’ future looks dim at this point. The Suns hold an 18-41 card, tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the worst record in the league heading into the All-Star break.

On the other hand, the Lakers will get a player who is considered as one of the best shooters in the league. Booker is averaging 24.2 points on top of 4.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game this season. The 21-year-old is shooting 43 percent from the field with 2.7 three-pointers per game.

Acquiring Booker might also help the Lakers in their pursuit of max-level players in the offseason. The Lakers have made it no secret that they will look to sign two superstars this summer. They are now in a good position to offer max deals to two free agents after trading Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Paul George and LeBron James are continuously being linked to the Lakers. According to Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports, the Lakers will have a hard time convincing James to move to Hollywood if they keep Lonzo.

Cowherd pointed out that James has “no interest in joining the circus” in Los Angeles. This is the reason why he believes the Lakers will eventually trade Lonzo, saying that Johnson is “all-in” on bringing James to the Lakers next season along with another superstar.