‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Four Salem Residents Kidnapped In Shocking Storyline

Danger 'Days' are coming to Salem.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that the drama will be at an all-time high in Salem in the coming episodes. John Black’s situation with the ISA is growing more and more dire by the day, and something is bound to happen. Sadly, it seems that a string of kidnappings will be the result of the situation.

According to a February 15 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, many Days of Our Lives characters are going to go missing. As DOOL fans have already seen, John has kidnapped Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) in order to keep them quiet about his ISA plan to kill Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols). When Will and Paul found out John’s devious plan, they were shocked, and Will even confronted John about why he would be trying to harm his best friend. However, John warned Will to keep quiet and stay out of it, which just isn’t in his nature. When Paul came to his rescue, John ended up taking both of them, and they are now imprisoned.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, John is going to try to pass Will and Paul off as dead. However, when the ISA wants confirmation that they’re really gone by seeing their dead bodies, John will be forced to improvise. He’ll fight off an ISA agent, and Billie Reed (Lisa Rinna) will come to his rescue. However, it seems that Billie will be shot and wounded during the altercation, and she’ll end up in the hospital fighting for her life.

In the latest #DAYS, Will confronts John with his deadly secret.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/OKnvAqBVTJ — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) February 10, 2018

Meanwhile, Will and Paul won’t be the only Days of Our Lives characters to find themselves in some major danger. Steve’s son, Tripp Dalton, and his roommate Ciara Brady will also be taken. It seems that the ISA’s plans to get to Steve will extend to his son, the only one of his children currently living in Salem, and Ciara will likely be caught in the crossfire. The two will be held in captivity as well, and it seems that they grow even closer during their time locked up together. Both Tripp and Ciara and Will and Paul could find themselves falling in love while fighting for their lives.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.