Parkland, Florida Shooting: Here Are The Victims From Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School [Photos]

The names of those who need to be remembered from the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida have been released.

On Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, a deadly mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, continued the horrific trend that doesn’t seem to have a solution. When it was all over, 17 people lost their lives in a senseless act of violence and many others were injured. The 19-year-old gunman was taken into custody and was said to be working with authorities. On Thursday, the names of the victims at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School began coming out.

When the students and teachers went to school on Wednesday, they went through a fire drill early in the morning. Later that day, the fire alarm sounded again and a gunman opened fire as everyone exited into the halls to leave the building during what everyone thought was another drill or an actual emergency.

From there, the terror began and the lives of 17 people were ended far too early and long before they should have left this earth. Families are dealing with injuries to other students and many others are trying to cope with the losses they suffered on Valentine’s Day, as reported by NBC News.

The full list of victims is going to be released as the day continues on Thursday, but many of the names were already out in the early afternoon.

Aaron Feis

It is with Great sadness that our Football Family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis. He was our Assistant Football Coach and security guard. He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories pic.twitter.com/O181FvuHl3 — MS Douglas Football (@MSDEagles) February 15, 2018

As reported by Bleacher Report, Aaron Feis was an assistant football coach at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and loved by so many people. Feis was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries which he received while shielding students from gunfire.

Martin Duque (14)

Fourteen-year-old Martin Duque was a freshman at the high school who was first reported missing, and it was later found out that he had been killed. According to the Miami Herald, Duque’s brother, Miguel, said he could not reach Martin due to the young teen not having a cell phone.

Jaime Guttenberg

Fred Guttenberg took to his Facebook page to reveal that he and his wife had “lost our baby girl (Jaime Guttenberg) to a violent shooting at her school.”

Alyssa Al Hadeff (15)

Alyssa Al Hadeff, 15, was “so smart, an amazing personality…and all she had to offer the world was love,” her mother wrote. “A knife is stabbed in my heart. I wish I could of taken those bullets for you. I will always love you and your memory will live on forever.” pic.twitter.com/uqkDgaxaz5 — ThinkProgress (@thinkprogress) February 15, 2018

Luke Hoyer

Luke Hoyer was a student. A family member wrote on Facebook that he was found on the third floor of the school. “Our Luke was a precious child, who just went to school yesterday not knowing what was to come,” another relative said. pic.twitter.com/b62FU2ikcd — ThinkProgress (@thinkprogress) February 15, 2018

Nicholas Dworet

One of yesterday’s victims, Nicholas Dworet, was a senior who just received a swimming scholarship to the University of Indianapolis. My niece was friends with him since kindergarten and posted her memories this morning. Such a heartbreaking loss and sickeningly avoidable traged pic.twitter.com/m3EEHjKjOe — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 15, 2018

Carmen Schentrup

This is 16 year-old Carmen Schentrup, she was a 2017 National Merit Scholar semifinalist. She’s described by friends as “intelligible.” Carmen had ambition & big academic dreams. She was murdered yesterday.#GunReformNow pic.twitter.com/LHGeED11XP — Simar (@sahluwal) February 15, 2018

Gina Montalto (14)

Peter Wang

Peter Wang, 15, was reportedly last seen holding the door open so other people could escape. “He wasn’t supposed to die,” his cousin said. “He was supposed to grow old with me.” pic.twitter.com/GASDov1zB7 — ThinkProgress (@thinkprogress) February 15, 2018

Alaina Petty

Alaina Petty, 14, was killed in the shooting, her great-aunt confirmed on Facebook Thursday. “There are no hashtags for moments like this, only sadness,” she wrote. “Our hearts are with [her family] and all the families touched by this tragedy.” pic.twitter.com/4mDt7emRGC — ThinkProgress (@thinkprogress) February 15, 2018

Joaquin Oliver

please if anyone has seen this boy joaquin oliver please let me know. he’s missing and hasn’t been seen since the shooting. i’m only praying for the best pic.twitter.com/J5npj4SoVR — sebi (@sebiloveschoco) February 15, 2018

Meadow Pollack

Meadow Pollack was a senior who planned to attend Lynn University. “her life was taken way too soon and i have no words to describe how this feels,” a friend wrote on Facebook. “Rest In Peace my beautiful angel. you are and forever will be loved.” pic.twitter.com/SMC8X1tY7j — ThinkProgress (@thinkprogress) February 15, 2018

Scott Beigel (35)

Scott Beigel, 35, was a social studies teacher at the school. He died protecting a group of students. A student said Beigel unlocked the door to his classroom and let her in. “When he opened the door, he had to relock it so that we could stay safe but he didn’t get the chance.” pic.twitter.com/XP5Zf1ZmEN — ThinkProgress (@thinkprogress) February 15, 2018

Chris Hixon (49)

Chris Hixon, 49, was the school’s athletic director. An administrator from a nearby school described him as “probably the nicest guy I have ever met” and someone who “would give you the shirt off his back.” pic.twitter.com/iZRkrYEGwe — ThinkProgress (@thinkprogress) February 15, 2018

Cara Loughran

Cara Loughran, if any of you know anything or have heard anything please let the proper authorities or the family know but please do anything you can pic.twitter.com/lz09B6DxVi — #FREEJAGGINOW (@sunveervirk) February 15, 2018

There are still some who are considered missing as police continue their investigation throughout the school.

Update on tragic #parkland shooting: Confirmed fatalities:

-Peter Wang

-Nicholas Dworet

-Martin Duque

-Alaina Petty

-Jamie Guttenberg

-Gina Montalto

-Luke Hoyer

-Alyssa Alhadeff

-Joaquin Oliver

-Aaron Feis Missing:

-Rachel Alaya

-Meadow Pollack

-Cara Loughran

-Carmen Schentrup — Ryan (@theeryanwallis) February 15, 2018

As more images are released of the other victims, this article will be updated.

The mass shooting at the high school in Parkland, Florida is a tragedy that will not soon be forgotten and one that has raised a lot of questions. With a school shooting happening on average of every 60 hours in 2018, the one on Valentine’s Day now has people talking more than ever. Many are calling for change and for something more to be done, but others are just focused on remembering the victims and those who have lost their lives.