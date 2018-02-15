Parkland, Florida Shooting: Here Are The Victims From Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School [Photos]

The names of those who need to be remembered from the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida have been released.

parkland florida shooting massacre victims names aaron feis
Wilfredo Lee / AP Images
On Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, a deadly mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, continued the horrific trend that doesn’t seem to have a solution. When it was all over, 17 people lost their lives in a senseless act of violence and many others were injured. The 19-year-old gunman was taken into custody and was said to be working with authorities. On Thursday, the names of the victims at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School began coming out.

When the students and teachers went to school on Wednesday, they went through a fire drill early in the morning. Later that day, the fire alarm sounded again and a gunman opened fire as everyone exited into the halls to leave the building during what everyone thought was another drill or an actual emergency.

From there, the terror began and the lives of 17 people were ended far too early and long before they should have left this earth. Families are dealing with injuries to other students and many others are trying to cope with the losses they suffered on Valentine’s Day, as reported by NBC News.

The full list of victims is going to be released as the day continues on Thursday, but many of the names were already out in the early afternoon.

Aaron Feis

As reported by Bleacher Report, Aaron Feis was an assistant football coach at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and loved by so many people. Feis was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries which he received while shielding students from gunfire.

Martin Duque (14)

Fourteen-year-old Martin Duque was a freshman at the high school who was first reported missing, and it was later found out that he had been killed. According to the Miami Herald, Duque’s brother, Miguel, said he could not reach Martin due to the young teen not having a cell phone.

Jaime Guttenberg

Fred Guttenberg took to his Facebook page to reveal that he and his wife had “lost our baby girl (Jaime Guttenberg) to a violent shooting at her school.”

Alyssa Al Hadeff (15)

Luke Hoyer

Nicholas Dworet

Carmen Schentrup

Gina Montalto (14)

Peter Wang

Alaina Petty

Joaquin Oliver

Meadow Pollack

Scott Beigel (35)

Chris Hixon (49)

Cara Loughran

There are still some who are considered missing as police continue their investigation throughout the school.

As more images are released of the other victims, this article will be updated.

The mass shooting at the high school in Parkland, Florida is a tragedy that will not soon be forgotten and one that has raised a lot of questions. With a school shooting happening on average of every 60 hours in 2018, the one on Valentine’s Day now has people talking more than ever. Many are calling for change and for something more to be done, but others are just focused on remembering the victims and those who have lost their lives.