‘Teen Mom 2’: Briana DeJesus Spent Valentine’s Day With Her Ex-Boyfriend, ‘OK! Reports’

Briana didn't spend Valentine's Day with Javi Marroquin or her baby daddies, but another man from her past.

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus’ love life has been making headlines lately, and she’s been keeping fans very confused about who she might be dating. Briana, who recently announced her breakup from co-star Javi Marroquin, claimed to be alone on Valentine’s Day, but her social media told a different story.

According to a February 15 report by OK! Magazine, Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin are no longer together, but that didn’t stop the Teen Mom 2 star from having a fun Valentine’s Day. Briana reportedly spent the day with her ex-boyfriend, Dre. Many fans may remember him as the guy who showed up at Briana’s baby show for daughter Stella and started a huge fight between DeJesus and her second baby daddy, Luis Hernandez. On Wednesday, Briana shared a video of her having a “spa day,” and Dre was in that video.

It seems that Briana DeJesus has kept in contact with Dre. Not only did he come to her baby shower, but he has been hitting her up on Twitter as well. Previously, when the Teen Mom 2 star shared a photo of flowers that her then-boyfriend, Javi Marroquin, had gotten for her, Dre tweeted “I did it better,” but he later deleted the comment. Now, many fans believe that Briana and Dre may be dating again, and after their outing on Valentine’s Day, Dre took to his Twitter to reveal that he is going to “make a great step daddy.”

Another big clue that Briana and Dre are back in each other’s lives is the fact that he posted a photo of himself at Dr. Miami earlier this month, around the same time that DeJesus was in Miami getting plastic surgery from the famed doctor. It seems that Dre may have shown up to help Briana during her recovery. In addition to Dre, Javi Marroquin also headed to Miami to be with DeJesus but quickly left after her baby daddy Devoin Austin showed up.

Later, the Teen Mom 2 star revealed that Devoin came to Miami to help during her recovery and that he had stuck around to take care of his daughter, Nova, and her little sister Stella while Briana was recuperating.

Teen Mom 2 fans are now keeping an eye on the situation trying to figure out who Briana DeJesus might be dating.