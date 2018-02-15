Alexa Miednik Said She Talked To Nikolas Cruz During Shooting: ‘Definitely Had To Be At Least Two Shooters’

Alexa Miednik spoke with the alleged school shooter Nikolas Cruz and told him she was surprised he wasn't the shooter. Her video interview is now gaining attention.

The tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday, February 14 was recounted by Alexa Miednik, a student who can be seen in the attached viral video speaking about talking with Nikolas Cruz during the evacuation melee. According to the Mirror, Alexa is a student who talked with Cruz for a short period of time as students streamed outside in the wake of the fire alarm going off.

Miednik said that her entire class was walking together when she spoke with Nikolas, a young man who was “troubled in middle school.” Cruz just responded with a “huh” when Alexa said she joked with him that he wasn’t the shooter. As seen in the video interview with KHOU-TV journalist Matt Musil, Alexa was following the commands to evacuate the school when she descended the stairs and heard shots being fired. Miednik said everyone began “freaking out.”

Miednik didn’t know that Cruz was the alleged shooter because she said she had heard shots from farther away on the other side of the building. Authorities have not confirmed Nikolas as the sole shooter, according to Pop Culture. However, it’s not clear if Alexa heard shots or a different noise. What is clear is that Alexa’s interview is getting thousands of views online. It’s not clear where Nikolas had placed his AR-15 style rifle when Alexa spoke with him.

#KHOU11 After shifting over from #ASTROS Camp to coverage of school shooting in Parkland, Forida, I talked with Alexa Miednik , a Senior at Douglas HS. She never saw a gun but she says she knows the alleged shooter… pic.twitter.com/qzaOUbFMPu — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 15, 2018

Musil’s tweet has received more than 2,000 likes on Twitter and more than 2,000 retweets. Miednik, a senior at the school, said she never saw a gun. According to Pop Culture, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office could not confirm Alexa’s reports of a second shooter at this time.

Alexa said she was not afraid of Cruz, not only because she didn’t realize he was the alleged shooter, but also because she thought there was a different shooter involved. As a result of the testimony from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student, plenty of theories are floating around social media once more about the tragedy that killed 17 people.

In the reply section of the above tweet from Musil, lots of claims of “false flag shooting” are being published.