Adam Levine Throws Shade At Blake Shelton Ahead Of ‘The Voice’ Season 14 Premiere

Adam and Blake are already exchanging some cutting words ahead of the new season of 'The Voice.'

Adam Levine is throwing a little shade at fellow Voice coach Blake Shelton ahead of the big premiere of Season 14 on February 26. Adam, who’s famously had a love/hate relationship with Blake on the show for the past seven years, poked a little fun at the country star when attempting to lure contestants onto Team Adam.

The shade went down in a new promotional video obtained by E! News, where the current coaching line-up – Blake, Adam, Alicia Keys, and Kelly Clarkson – revealed the reasons contestants should pick them over their fellow musicians.

And, of course, Levine and Shelton’s rivalry reared its head as the twosome prepare to go head to head once again. Both musicians took the opportunity to throw a little shade at the other, though Adam took things just a little bit further.

When asked why Voice contestants should join Team Adam, the Maroon 5 singer replied, “Reasons to choose me as a coach… No. 1, I’m not Blake Shelton.”

Levine – who recently shared an adorable photo of his wife Behati Prinsloo baring her baby bump during their Valentine’s Day celebrations – then continued on by taking aim at Shelton’s style and his clothing choices.

“I own more than one shirt,” Adam joked of his fellow coach’s style choices. “I can’t say the same for Captain Country.”

Levine’s playful shade came in response to Blake taking a jab at him with his own response to why artists should pick him as their coach this year.

When asked why The Voice Season 14’s singing hopefuls should pledge allegiance to him, Shelton replied, “I’m not Adam. I mean, that’s a check in my box right off the bat, if you ask me.”

Of course, the twosome’s latest exchange of cutting words was all in good fun, though it sounds like there’s most definitely going to be some drama ahead when Season 14 officially gets underway on February 26.

Kelly Clarkson has made no secret that she’s in it to win it this year, and she hasn’t been afraid to poke a little fun at Blake to do so.

In a recently revealed promo clip, Clarkson mocked Shelton’s accent as they battled it out over a contestant during the battle rounds. She then joked about how successful she’s been without his help while attempting to get a country artist on Team Kelly.

Blake’s also confirmed that both Kelly and Alicia have been giving their best on The Voice this time around, and neither have exactly been going easy on him.

“She is not fun to be in competition with, I can tell you that,” Blake recently said of Kelly in an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada.

Shelton then referred to Alicia as being “silent but deadly” during the blind audition rounds, which the group filmed together last year.

Blake’s comments came shortly after Alicia told the outlet that she was returning to the show this year – Keys was initially a coach on Seasons 11 and 12 – because she wanted to reclaim her crown after seeing the country star win last year with Chloe Kohanski.

“I have to come back and put him in his place, man,” the returning Voice coach joked.

Season 14 of The Voice will debut on NBC on February 26 with a special two-hour premiere episode.