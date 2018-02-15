Jax Taylor Wanted To Bring Up Rumors Regarding Scheana Marie’s Boyfriend On ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Scheana Marie's co-star got wind of her boyfriend's alleged cheating early on during Season 6 of 'Vanderpump Rules.'

Scheana Marie heard rumors of her former boyfriend’s alleged cheating on Vanderpump Rules from Kristen Doute and Brittany Cartwright but according to a new report, there was someone who was hoping to get to her first.

Earlier this week, Scheana Marie’s co-star and longtime best friend Ariana Madix spoke of the rumors that suggested Robert Parks-Valletta had kissed another woman at Toca Madera nightclub in Los Angeles in early 2017 and revealed that Jax Taylor planned to confront his co-stars with the accusations during his housewarming party.

“Jax is very… anti-every person who he thinks might take some of the heat off of him in this moment,” Madix explained during an appearance on the Daily Dish podcast. “I think Jax was going to blurt this out in front of everybody at the party.”

As Vanderpump Rules fans will recall, Scheana Marie wasn’t joined by her former boyfriend at the event, despite the fact that they were dating at the time, and, before Taylor could get to her, Kristen Doute delivered the shocking report to her.

Although the report was repeated by a number of her co-stars, Scheana Marie didn’t believe that her now-ex-boyfriend could have cheated on her and even said that if he did, in fact, touch lips with another woman, it was likely just an accident. According to Scheana, she and Parks-Valletta are very flirty people and often kiss members of the opposite sex on the cheek. So, an accidental touch of the lips could happen to either of them.

A post shared by Scheana (@scheana) on Jan 22, 2018 at 5:47pm PST

The Vanderpump Rules star began dating the actor a very short time after she confirmed plans to divorce Mike Shay. Then, after Parks-Valletta was accused of cheating on her with another woman, his appearances on the show seemed to be reduced. In fact, fans haven’t seen much of him at all during the past few episodes.

In August of last year, amid filming on Season 6, Scheana Marie’s romance with the actor came to an end and months later, she moved to Las Vegas to begin starring in the on-stage production of Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Man.

Scheana Marie and her co-stars can be seen on Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.