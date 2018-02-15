Meghan Markle May Love Affordable Fashion, But She Really Loves Ultra-Expensive Jewelry

She's especially fond of $5,000 pieces from Canadian jeweler Birks.

Meghan Markle has developed a reputation as being almost low-key when it comes to fashion, usually favoring styles from affordable fashion houses like Club Monaco or J. Crew. But when it comes to jewelry, as the Express reports, her fondness eschews the affordable in favor of the outrageously-expensive.

As you probably know, Meghan has spent much of the past few years in Canada, where filming of her show, Suits, takes place. As such, she’s grown fond of some Canadian brands, like Club Monaco, from the previous paragraph. Some of her favorite jewelry also comes from a Canadian designer: Birks.

In Edinburgh this week, Meghan was spotted with two Birks rings on her hands. One, an 18kt rose gold and diamond Snowflake ring, will set you back about $6,300. The other, an 18kt yellow gold and diamond Splash ring, goes for about $1,800. That’s a total of about $8,100 worth of bling (note that these prices are rounded and approximate based on exchange rates, which can fluctuate wildly).

This week’s Edinburgh visit wasn’t the only time the future princess was spotted with high-dollar jewelry on her. Back at Christmas, she turned up at Buckingham Palace wearing Birks Snowflake Large Jacket Earrings, which retail for a little under five grand (in U.S. dollars; if you checked the price on the website, you’ll see that it’s listed in Canadian dollars).

She’s also been known to turn up in more “affordable” jewelry (and here “affordable” means “not costing thousands, but still pretty danged expensive”). For example, she’s been spotted in Les Plaisirs de Birks Yellow Gold and Opal Earrings, which cost a mere $1,200, and Les Plaisirs de Birks Bar Earrings, which cost a mere $450.

By comparison, Princess Diana, who would have been Meghan’s mother-in-law had she lived long enough to see her sons marry, had a fondness for jewelry that was downright exorbitant, more in-line with what a royal would wear. As People reported earlier this month, Princess Diana left behind jewelry worth tens of millions.

Whether Meghan Markle will develop a taste for even more expensive jewelry as she steps into her role as Prince Harry’s Princess remains to be seen.