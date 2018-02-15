Carrie Underwood And Mike Fisher Divorce Rumors ‘Entirely Untrue,’ Reports ‘Gossip Cop’ [Debunked]

The recent Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher divorce allegations are being shot down.

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher have been bombarded with divorce rumors over the past few days, though Gossip Cop is now debunking the split reports as being “entirely untrue.” The divorce allegations began heating up recently after In Touch alleged in a recent cover story that the couple are heading for a split, though those allegations are now being firmly shot down.

Gossip Cop took on the rumors as they began to spread online this week, noting that Carrie and Mike are far from being on the verge of a divorce and are actually very much “going strong” right now as they approach their eighth wedding anniversary this summer.

Hitting back at the recent rumors surrounding the happily married couple amid In Touch’s latest claims, Gossip Cop reported that the “tabloid’s account of their marriage is entirely untrue,” while adding that the couple – who are parents to two-year-old son Isaiah – “are going strong.”

The site then added that any suggestion that a divorce is on the horizon for the country star and the NHL player, who announced earlier this month that he would be coming out of retirement and returning to the Nashville Predators for another season, is in fact “completely unfounded.”

E! News also hit back at the divorce reports swirling around Underwood and Fisher this week.

The show, which airs nightly on E!, called the rumors surrounding Carrie and Mike “bogus” during the February 14 episode while also claiming that the latest allegations “don’t make sense” and are “hard to believe.”

The celebrity and entertainment news show then added that the couple most definitely seem to have their marriage “under control” amid the untrue reports.

It was also just last week that Us Weekly reported that Underwood and Fisher’s seven-year marriage was allegedly “rock solid” following her nasty fall in November, which has seen her shy away from the spotlight over the past few months after confirming that she received 40 to 50 stitches on her face in addition to a broken wrist.

Notably, Carrie appears to have been doing a little rumor control of her own recently, as it was just last week that she shared adorable photos of herself and her husband working out together with their son, who will turn three-years-old on February 27.

The country star gave fans a sweet glimpse into their family life at home as she shared photos of her family in the gym together. Underwood joked on Instagram, “My boys make work outs fun (and a bit less productive, but that’s ok)! #StayThePath @caliabycarrie.”

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Fans have also been vehemently defending Underwood and Fisher online over the past few days, dispelling the recent reports on social media.

“It seems to resurface every few months,” one fan hit back of the latest round of Carrie and Mike divorce allegations. “I don’t claim to know their marriage but I doubt [In Touch] is much more informed than I am.”

Another then responded to the reports by tweeting, “Don’t believe everything you read.”