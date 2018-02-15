Florida School Shooting Survivor Calls Trump ‘Piece Of S***’ For His Reaction, Demands He Act On Gun Control

The shooting has drawn criticism of the National Rifle Association and Republicans who block stricter gun control measures.

A Florida high school shooting survivor is not having any of Donald Trump’s words of condolences, with a viral post calling the president a “piece of s**t” for what she sees as empty words.

During Wednesday’s attack at Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead, a student named Sarah shared an update on Twitter that there was a shooting taking place at her school.

She went on to share live updates during the shooting as well.

“We’re (sic) heard gun shots and the paramedics were everywhere, apparently multiple people got shot and I still have friends that are stuck inside the school,” one post read.

Sarah returned to Twitter the day after the shooting, this time delivering a sharp response to what she saw as a hollow offer of condolences from President Donald Trump. After Trump tweeted that he was offering “prayers and condolences” to the victims and their families, Sarah responded angrily, Sky News noted.

“I don’t want your condolences you f****** price [sic] of s***, my friends and teachers were shot. Multiple of my fellow classmates are dead,” she wrote. “Do something instead of sending prayers. Prayers won’t fix this. But Gun control will prevent it from happening again.”

The student is one of many calling for stricter gun control measures in the wake of the Florida high school shooting. Many politicians have renewed calls for better regulation of guns, including many who have taken direct aim at Republicans and the National Rifle Association.

Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat who represents Connecticut, the site of the 2012 Newtown school shooting, noted that the United States is the only nation to have this many school shootings.

“I’m coming to the floor to talk about something else, but let me just note once again for my colleagues: this happens nowhere else other than the United States of America,” he said (via USA Today). “It only happens here not because of coincidence, not because of bad luck, but as a consequence of our inaction. We are responsible for a level of mass atrocity that happens in this country with zero parallel anywhere else.”

The Palm Beach Post noted that Donald Trump has been especially vocal in opposing gun control measures, and in the wake of Wednesday’s shooting appeared to place some blame on those around suspected shooter Nikolas Cruz who did not report his behavior. Other reports noted that many people did in fact report violent and threatening behavior, and that the school even warned teachers not to let him back on the campus after he was expelled.

Others have taken aim at Texas Senator Ted Cruz, one of the largest recipients of campaign funding from the gun lobby. Cruz on Thursday blamed Democrats for politicizing the Florida high school shooting and said mass shooting victims he had spoken to did not believe that stricter gun control would be a solution.