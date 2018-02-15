Tommy Lee Gets Engaged For Valentine’s Day

The Motley Crue drummer pops the question to social media star Brittany Furlan.

Tommy Lee gave his girl something better than flowers and chocolates for Valentine’s Day. The Motley Crue drummer got engaged to his girlfriend Brittany Furlan on February 14. The rock legend posted the happy news to social media, captioning a photo of Brittany’s heart-shaped diamond engagement ring with: “Well this certainly beats chocolates! Say hello to future Mrs. Lee #engaged.”

Furlan, a social media star best known for her Vine comedy videos, also posted a photo of her ring as she held hands with her new fiancé. Furlan wrote: “Best day of my life!!!! I can’t wait to get to spend forever with my best friend.”

Tommy Lee, 55, began dating the 31-year-old Vine star sometime last year. While it’s not clear exactly when they first met, in June the lovebirds were spotted together in Calabasas, California, according to People magazine. In the subsequent months, both Lee and Furlan have posted a steady stream of PDA-filled social media pics that made it clear they were in a serious relationship. Last month, Tommy Lee posted a photo of himself and Brittany Furlan during a vacation to Cabo.

While Tommy Lee has had several high profile marriages, this will be the first marriage for Brittany Furlan.

Tommy Lee was previously married to model Elaine Bergen in 1984. Shortly after that short-lived marriage, Tommy married TV star Heather Locklear from 1986 to 1993. And Lee famously wed Baywatch beauty Pamela Anderson in 1995, just days after meeting her. The couple divorced in 1998. Lee has two sons with Anderson, Brandon, 21, and Dylan, 20. Now, with a bride 24 years his junior, there’s always the chance for more kids for Tommy Lee.

It has been 20 years since Tommy Lee has been a married man. While he surely enjoyed the single life— over the past two decades the rocker has been linked with Mayte Garcia, Kimberly Stewart, Tara Reid, and singer Sofia Toufa, just to name a few—he seems to be surprisingly old-fashioned when it comes to marriage. In 2004, Lee told Rolling Stone that he enjoyed being single, but he also revealed he was still looking for the right girl to settle down with.

“There’s this big part of me that’s so old-fashioned, loves my kids, loves to be in a relationship, loves to be loved–and I miss that,” Tommy Lee said. “So, who knows? I don’t know what the he** I want these days. The right girl…”

Looks like he found her.

