Brad Pitt Reportedly Comforts Jennifer Aniston As Justin Theroux Marriage Fails, Reports ‘Life & Style’

Jennifer Aniston reportedly feels that Justin Theroux has already 'checked out' of their relationship, with their marriage 'all about over.'

Brad Pitt reportedly is supporting Jennifer Aniston as her marriage to Justin Theroux falls apart, according to Life & Style. Aniston recently celebrated her 49th birthday, but insiders told the publication that there is nothing to celebrate when it comes to her relationship with Theroux.

“Justin seems to view his visits with [Jennifer] as obligatory, and he’s just been [going] through the motions. The marriage is all but over.”

In addition, the sources revealed that Aniston and Theroux are living totally separate lives, with their marriage now almost completely “long distance.” Justin reportedly has been residing primarily in New York.

Offering a possible sign of hope for Theroux and Aniston’s future, one of the insiders said that Justin planned to give Jennifer a “small, intimate” party and stay for a few days. However, rather than get excited about the birthday celebration, Aniston feared that he was going to file for divorce after he headed “right back to New York,” said the source.

Moreover, a friend told Life & Style that during one of Jennifer and Justin’s “rare” phone conversations, he told her that he wouldn’t be with Aniston on her actual birthday. Theroux’s announcement left his wife heartbroken, according to the pal.

“Jen’s heart sank and she cried. When they hung up, she felt like he’d already checked out of their relationship.”

The friend also revealed that Jennifer has seen “signs” that she and Justin are headed for a split, claiming that Theroux and Aniston are going through only a “slight delay” prior to splitting. Jennifer and Justin were separated for a full month prior to her birthday, added the insider.

“It was pretty much radio silence between them,” said the pal.

Life & Style also reported that despite her heartbreak, Jennifer has a strong “shoulder to cry on with all this — her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.” Following Brad’s split from Angelina Jolie, Aniston and Pitt reportedly reconnected.

“[Brad Pitt] came off as genuinely sorry and Jen was deeply touched. She was completely won over.”

The publication reported that Jennifer and Brad are becoming increasingly close once more. Aniston and Pitt reportedly reunited after Brad apologized to her.

New Idea pointed out that there are parallels between how Jennifer’s marriage to Justin reportedly is falling apart and how her marriage to Brad Pitt crumbled. Aniston and Theroux recently took a vacation with friends. It was after a New Year’s trip in 2005 with pals that Brad and Jennifer revealed their plans to split.

When Aniston and Theroux appear together in public, they choose to “put on a solid front,” according to sources cited by New Idea. However, Justin allegedly is becoming fed up with faking his relationship with Jennifer, said one of the insiders.

“[Justin Theroux] seems like he’s tired of carrying on the facade of a happy marriage. He feels it’s best to make it an official split.”

The source said that Justin “will always love” Jennifer. However, that love isn’t enough to keep their marriage together, according to the insider. Theroux reportedly “seems to believe they’d be better off as friends.” Justin recently was seen riding his motorcycle in New York while Jennifer was in Los Angeles.

“He’s the happiest man in Manhattan, while Jen chooses to stay primarily in sunny Los Angeles,” added the insider. “It’s a long distance marriage.”

As for what’s next for Jennifer Aniston, it’s reportedly a date with Brad Pitt to the Oscars, as the Inquisitr reported. Aniston and Pitt supposedly are ready to take their renewed relationship to the next level by stepping out together on the red carpet. As a bonus to the relief of no longer hiding their reconciliation, Jennifer reportedly is looking forward to getting the “last laugh” on Angelina Jolie.