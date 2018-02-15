David Beador Reportedly Quits ‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County,’ Focuses On New Girlfriend Lesley

David Beador is reportedly moving on from his wife and from his role on the Bravo reality series.

David Beador will reportedly not be appearing on the upcoming 13th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

According to a new report, Shannon Beador wanted to see her estranged husband removed from the cast lineup after their split in late 2017 and, as she and her co-stars begin production on Season 13, a source claims she got her way. However, the choice to move forward with the show without David wasn’t all hers. Instead, a source claims it was David’s decision to quit the show.

“He doesn’t want to be on it,” a source told Radar Online on February 14.

The insider said that David never wanted to be famous in the first place and now that he is in the midst of a messy split from his wife of 17 years, he’s even more nervous about how things will play out on camera. As the source explained, David doesn’t want to deal with the added attention his relationship with Shannon would potentially receive if he were to continue on with his role on the Bravo TV reality series.

“David has no plans to film anything for [The Real Housewives of Orange County] ever again. He has pretty much cast himself out now that he is no longer with Shannon,” the insider said.

Meanwhile, according to Radar Online‘s report, Shannon Beador will be filming plenty of scenes about her divorce and won’t hesitate to disclose the messy details of their breakup.

News of David Beador’s reported exit from The Real Housewives of Orange County comes on the heels of news of his new relationship with 34-year-old Lesley Cook. As fans may have seen, David, 53, began hanging out with the mother of two a couple of months ago and appears to be quite serious about the Southern California native. He’s even working out with her regularly.

During the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Shannon was open about her ongoing weight struggles and her lack of motivation to work out. Meanwhile, David has been known to work out frequently and he and Cook appear to be bonding over the activity as their romance continues.

Shannon and her co-stars began filming the 13th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County earlier this month.