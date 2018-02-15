Florida School Shooter ‘Motivated To Kill’: Nicolas Cruz Charged With 17 Counts Of Premeditated Murder

Locked and loaded with gun, gas mask, and smoke bombs, Nicolas Cruz was allegedly ready to kill when he went into that high school.

New details have emerged in the Florida school shooting, and a very disturbing picture is being painted of a 19-year-old former student of the same high school where he ended the life of 17 people. The pictures and videos coming out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during that shooting are graphic and show the horror that the children in those classrooms endured.

Fox & Friends reported the charges brought against Nicolas Cruz on Thursday morning in connection with this shooting. He is facing 17 counts of premeditated murder. According to the Washington Examiner, it is believed that Cruz went to the high school in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday afternoon to attack his former schoolmates.

The teen charged with this horrific school shooting will be in court for arraignment at 12:30 p.m. local time Thursday. He was booked into Broward County Jail on Thursday after first being taken to the hospital on Wednesday once he was apprehended by police about an hour after his shooting spree. The manhunt for the shooter ended in a location on the side of a road that was about two miles away from the school.

According to Fox & Friends, Cruz walked into the school and started his shooting spree, which sent the students and teachers into lockdown. He then launched smoke grenades and pulled the fire alarm. It is believed that he had two reasons behind setting off that alarm. He was “motivated to kill,” which is the description given of the shooter’s intent upon entering the school grounds on Fox & Friends Thursday morning. This alarm sent the students and teachers scrambling into the school’s hallways.

The alarm sent students on a path to get out of the building, which gave Cruz plenty of exposure to victims that he was allegedly there to shoot. The alarm also provided Cruz with chaos, enough that he could shed his arsenal and duck out of the school just as if he was one of the students fleeing the shooting. This allegedly offered Cruz a clean getaway.

Hindsight is once again a topic after one of the many mass shootings plaguing the nation in the last few years. Authorities have combed through Cruz’s social media and have found more than enough information to indicate this was a troubled young man. Cruz was a “desperately broken” human being, as Father Jonathan Morris explained on Fox & Friends this morning.

The media is describing this shooter as a teen who “slipped through the cracks,” which is a term that is heard over and over again about mass shooters. The Herald Sun reports that a very disturbing picture of Cruz has emerged that shows the teen as a “troubled orphan” with a “violent social media presence.”

At Least 2 Dead, 15 Injured As Former Student Opened Fire In Florida High School. Shooter Identified As Nicolas Cruz And Has Been Detained. VIDEO: SWAT Team Clears Classroom Following Deadly School Shooting. #Parkland #FloridaShooting #Floridapic.twitter.com/a0PZKXSwH1 — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) February 14, 2018

Nicolas’s adoptive mother died in November, and he was sent to live with a family friend. He was deemed a “security risk” at the same school where he embarked on a deadly shooting spree, which is what a teacher told reporters, according to the Herald Sun. He had allegedly gotten into a fight with his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend, as reported by various news media outlets.

His social media accounts showed him with guns and knives. He used vulgar language on those sites, which have been taken down since the shooting. Reports about Cruz allegedly posting pictures of small animals that had been killed on his social media sites have surfaced, according to Fox & Friends on their Thursday morning show. Time Magazine is also reporting there are reports from peers that he allegedly “posted Instagrams about killing animals.”