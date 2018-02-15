Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Bizarre Posts That May Hint At Kim Kardashian Split, Reports ‘OK’

Is Kanye West hinting at trouble between he and Kim Kardashian?

Kanye West returned to Instagram on Wednesday to post a Valentine’s Day message for his wife, Kim Kardashian. However, the rapper, who has been M.I.A. from the social media site didn’t stop there. Kanye spent hours posting photos of celebrity couples to his account, and fans noticed that many of the photos had a common theme, the pairs were no longer together.

According to a Feb. 14 report by OK! Magazine, Kanye West posted a photo of a homemade Valentine’s Day card he made for his wife, Kim Kardashian. The front of the card simply read, “Happy Valentine’s Day Babe,” and the photo had no caption. Then, West proceeded to spend the next seven hours posting photographs of famous couples such as Madonna and Sean Penn, Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere, Johnny Depp and Kate Moss, Aaliyah and Tupac, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock, Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale, Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton, and many, many more.

Kanye West ended up sharing over 30 photos of celebrity couples, and out of all of those couples, only a few were still together, including Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia DeRossi, David and Victoria Beckham, and Barack and Michelle Obama. Fans know that Kanye often draws inspiration from things deemed odd at times, and it seems that he may have been looking at some of pop culture’s most iconic couples. However, the fact that he posted photos of so many pairs who had split worried some fans, who believe that his marriage to Kim Kardashian could be on the rocks.

However, at the end his seven-hour posting spree, Kanye West ended his Instagram tirade by posting a photograph of Kim Kardashian’s parents, Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian, who had also divorced before Robert’s untimely death, and then posted two photographs of himself with his wife, simply captioning the snapshots “Kimye.” Is Kanye hinting at trouble in his marriage, or is he simply just being Kanye?

OK! Magazine also reported this week that Kanye West has allegedly been very “withdrawn” from his marriage to Kim Kardashian, and that she’s “sick of tiptoeing around their problems.” West’s behavior allegedly “drives [Kim] crazy and makes her wonder if he just doesn’t care anymore.” The couple welcomed their third child together, daughter Chicago, via surrogate in January, and fans are now keeping a close eye on the pair looking for any signs of trouble.