Nikolas Cruz Booking Photo Shown – ‘I Don’t Go To School On Valentine’s Day,’ Cruz Said, Per ‘Washington Post’

Nikolas Cruz has been named as the suspected shooter who wore a gas mask and had smoke grenades as he set off a fire alarm at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School then opened fire on his former classmates, as reported by CNN. The 19-year-old had been expelled from the high school for disciplinary reasons but tried to blend in with students prior to being captured and arrested.

Now the disturbing Instagram photos posted by Nikolas are being examined in the wake of the tragic shooting, as reported by the Inquisitr, with photos of weapons painting a picture of a troubled young man. The warning signs from Cruz’s Instagram account were joined by troubling YouTube videos that featured Cruz saying he wanted to kill law enforcement as well as others.

As reported by the Washington Post, Nikolas was described by a former middle school friend as a young man who had something “a little off about him,” but nothing alarming. But Cruz’s transition to high school found him getting “more weird,” claimed a different student who described Cruz’s Instagram photos about killing animals, with claims that Nikolas threatened her friend. Nikolas also sold knives from his lunchbox.

Cell phone videos like the one below showed the moment Nikolas was captured by authorities.

Cellphone video shows the moment the Parkland, Florida, high school shooting suspect, Nikolas Cruz, was captured.

Cruz used an AR-15 assault rifle to kill at least 17 people and wound at least 15 others. The fact that Nikolas turned out to be the alleged shooter was not a surprise to those who knew the troubled young man who ended up losing his adoptive mother, Lynda Cruz, recently when she died from pneumonia. Cruz’s adoptive dad lost his life to a heart attack a few years ago.

Florida shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz has been booked into Broward County jail and is charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

The newly released booking photo showing Nikolas with prominent ears, hazel eyes, and marks on his face is going viral on social media, as controversy erupts over why such a troubled person was able to still possess such powerful and dangerous weaponry.

Nikolas’ Instagram page appeared to display the holographic laser sight of a gun pointed to a neighborhood street. Cruz also mentioned to family members something disturbing about the holiday reserved for love.

“I don’t go to school on Valentine’s Day.”