‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abigail Will Hurt Chad Like Never Before

Abigail will reportedly do the unthinkable.

Days of our Lives spoilers are pointing to some very big trouble for Abigail Devearux (Marci Miller) and her husband Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn). The fan favorite couple is going to be tested like never before in the coming weeks, and some fans may not like what they’re seeing.

According to a Feb. 14 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, the latest Days of our Lives spoilers suggest that Abigail is going to do the unthinkable and be unfaithful to her loving husband, Chad. Abby will allegedly cheat on Chad with his very own brother, Stefan O. DiMera (Tyler Christopher). However, there could be a shocking twist in this case of infidelity.

The report suggests that Abigail and Stefan will get intimate, which is something that Stefan has seemingly been hoping for since the moment he met his brother’s wife. The attraction has been there all along, but Abigail is head over heels in love with Chad. However, things could take a dramatic turn after Abby and Stefan’s night of passion when he realizes that Abigail is not in her right mind.

Days of our Lives speculation has been running wild about Abigail having a personality disorder. This would mean that Abby can take on the personality of another person and not even be aware of it. Spoilers are also hinting that Abigail took on Gabi’s personality and murdered Andre DiMera. The latest rumors reveal that Abigail and Stefan will get steamy, and soon after he’ll realize that Abby isn’t herself. Perhaps she’s taking on the personality of Gabi yet again, and that is when he’ll realize that it may have been Abigail who killed Andre.

In the latest #DAYS, a stunning murder rocks Salem!https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/s4eUIhufeY — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 20, 2018

Stefan will likely go to Chad with the shocking news, and the two brothers will be forced to work together to not only get Abigail the help that she needs, but also to keep her out of prison. The pair will scramble to cover for Abby, all the while trying to clear Gabi’s name as she’s been arrested for the murder due to some incriminating video evidence.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.