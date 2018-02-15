Behati is baring her baby bump while surrounded by Valentine's Day chocolates and flowers from her husband.

The Voice coach Adam Levine took to Instagram this week to share the sweetest Valentine’s Day photo of wife Behati Prinsloo showing off her bare baby bump as she enjoyed a few chocolates, which appeared to be a gift from the Maroon 5 singer. Adam, who will be returning to The Voice for Season 14 when it debuts on NBC on February 26, shared the sweet photo with his more than 10 million followers showing him enjoying a cozy night in with his wife of almost four years.

The sweet snap uploaded by Levine on February 14 showed the Victoria’s Secret model laying on the bed while surrounded by roses and a heart shaped box of chocolates, likely given to her by the singer for Valentine’s Day.

Behati looked stunning but casual in the snap, as she sported leggings and a topknot with fluffy socks while relaxing with a leopard print throw.

But it was the star’s growing baby bump that was the real star of her romantic date night with Adam, as Behati rolled her white top up to her waist to give fans a look at her bare middle as she relaxed on the bed.

Levine – who recently had a little shade thrown in his direction by former The Voice coach Miley Cyrus – then sweetly captioned the snap of his wife and his unborn child, “My maniac” alongside eight red heart emojis.

Fans then couldn’t help but gush over the couple in the comments section, leaving sweet messages for the twosome – who are already parents to one-year-old daughter Dusty Rose – as they celebrated Valentine’s Day together.

“Aaawwww… So cute,” wrote Instagram user @suelenhora alongside a number of emojis with hearts for eyes, adding, “Love this couple.”

Others were quick to call the loved-up husband and wife duo “goals,” while another fan then joked that Behati wasn’t actually pregnant with the couple’s second child and had instead just eaten a few too many of the chocolates gifted to her by her husband.

“It’s not a baby, it’s chocolate,” joked Instagram user @maretarynd in the comments section.

But despite the jokes from fans, Prinsloo and Levine are currently expecting their second child together and announced the big baby news back in September 2017.

Behati confirmed that she’s pregnant again with a photo on Instagram, where she proudly showed off her bump in a strapless bikini in a mirror selfie.

Sharing the bathroom snap with her followers, she wrote in the caption, “ROUND 2.”

Adam then revealed the sex of the couple’s second child during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November, confirming that he and his wife will be welcoming another baby girl into the world this year and will be giving daughter Dusty Rose a baby sister to play with.

“She’s awesome. She’s just like a champion of the world. She’s killing it,” Levine told Ellen of how Behati is handling her second pregnancy last year. “You wouldn’t know she’s almost seven months pregnant.”

Prinsloo is expected to give birth to her and Levine’s second baby any day now, while Adam will be appearing on The Voice once again for the all-important blind audition rounds, which were filmed last year.

Adam’s long-time co-coach Blake Shelton recently revealed that things got pretty competitive between the coaches this season, including returning Alicia Keys and newbie Kelly Clarkson.

The Voice Season 14 is set to debut on NBC on February 26.