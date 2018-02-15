Oxford Student Wins UK Photography Award For Capturing Image Of Single Atom

The photo beat out more than 100 other entries in the fifth annual Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council photography contest.

It may sound impossible to photograph something as tiny as a single atom, but that’s exactly what an Oxford University graduate student was able to do, in an image recently recognized by a British scientific organization as the best in its annual photography contest.

According to Gizmodo, the photo was taken by David Nadlinger, who won the fifth annual Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) photography award, for taking a photo of a single strontium atom generating light while suspended in two electrical fields only two millimeters apart from each other. The image was snapped as part of his quantum computing research at Oxford, and as further explained, it showed how a blue-violet laser beam lit up the atom, causing it to generate photons. Discover magazine wrote that this allowed the single atom to generate enough light, thereby allowing it to be photographed with conventional equipment.

According to Discover, Nadlinger used a Canon 5D Mark II DSLR camera, a Canon EF 50mm f/1.8 lens, two flash units, color gels, and extension tubes to snap the award-winning photo. The image was taken through the window of the vacuum chamber that housed the entire setup.

“It’s exciting to find a picture that resonates with other people that shows what I spend my days and nights working on,” Nadlinger told Gizmodo.

In a statement quoted by the Daily Mail, Nadlinger elaborated further on his photo of a single atom, saying that he had always been interested in the idea of being able to see such an atom with the naked eye, as it represents a “wonderful and visceral bridge” between the world of quantum physics and the reality most of us know.

“A back-of-the-envelope calculation showed the numbers to be on my side, and when I set off to the lab with camera and tripods one quiet Sunday afternoon, I was rewarded with this particular picture of a small, pale blue dot,” he continued.

Nadlinger’s image, entitled “Single Atom in an Ion Tap,” beat out over 100 entries that also receive funding from the EPSRC for physical science research, and as the Daily Mail noted, it wasn’t the only photo that made an impression among the contest’s judges. These included a close-up image of a butterfly’s wing, taken by Bernice Akpinar from Imperial College London, which won the top prize in the EPSRC’s “weird and wonderful” category. Also standing out was a two-part entry taken by the University of Bristol Robotics Laboratory’s Luke Cramphorn, where he captured a robotic hand and arm using a smartphone with a selfie stick to take a photograph of itself.